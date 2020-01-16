Oppo F15 price in India is all set to be revealed at a launch event via a live stream. Oppo F15 launch time in India is 12pm IST. Oppo F15 is expected to ship with an in-display fingerprint scanner and it looks like it may just be one of Oppo's best-looking smartphones. Not much is confirmed at this point, but we do know that Oppo F15 will feature a quad rear camera setup. Oppo F15 is expected to compete with phones such as the Realme X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Here's how to watch Oppo F15 launch live stream.

Oppo F15 specifications

Oppo F15 is expected to ship with an AMOLED display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner too. The smartphone is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Based on Oppo F15 teasers, we already know that this smartphone will feature up to 8GB RAM with up to 128GB storage. Teasers have also revealed that its thickness is 7.9mm, and it weighs 172 grams. Oppo F15 has a tiny notch in the display and this houses the selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to run ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. While the battery capacity is expected to be 4,000mAh, Oppo has confirmed that this phone will ship with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Oppo F15 price in India

Oppo F15 price in India is expected to be between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 22,000. This is an educated guess based on the specifications teased by Oppo so far.