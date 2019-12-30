Technology News
loading

Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals

Oppo F15 will succeed the Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro duo in India.

By | Updated: 30 December 2019 13:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals

Oppo says that the Oppo F15 will flaunt a sleek and stylish design.

Highlights
  • Oppo F15 has been confirmed to launch in India early next year
  • The upcoming Oppo phone is said to feature a sleek build
  • Oppo F15’s official teaser image hints at a large camera module

Oppo is all set to bring a new F-series phone to India next year. The company said in a press release that it will soon launch the Oppo F15 phone in India. As the name clearly suggests, the Oppo F15 will succeed the Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro, both of which were launched in March this year. Oppo F15 is said to feature a sleek and lightweight design, but the company has not shared any details about the phone's internal specifications or features. However, the teaser image gives us a sneak peek of the phone's design from the side.

The Chinese smartphone maker has not revealed a specific launch timeline for the Oppo F15 phone in India, but the words “kick-off 2020 with a new sleek F series smartphone” make it abundantly clear that the phone will go official early next year. A Q1 2020 launch is highly probable for the Oppo F15 in India, since in March, the Oppo F11 duo will complete its one year in the Indian market and will be due for an upgrade.

Oppo says that the Oppo F15 will feature a sleek design, and given the Oppo F-series phones' focus on selfies, we can expect a powerful front camera hardware on the Oppo F15 as well. The teaser image shared by Oppo shows the phone from the side, revealing what appears to be a curved metallic frame running around the phone with a shiny finish. The power-button with a matching colour tone is also visible.

Notably, the phone appears to have an elongated camera module that will supposedly house a vertically-aligned lens array. The Oppo F11 and F11 Pro come equipped with dual rear cameras, so it is safe to assume that the Oppo F15 will at least have two rear cameras, but given the market trend right now, a triple rear camera setup or even four rear cameras can't be ruled out.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F15
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Airtel Discontinues Rs. 23 Prepaid Recharge, Now Offering Rs. 45 as Base Plan

Related Stories

Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung, LG to Show Off Latest AI Tech, Displays at CES 2020
  2. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 23 Recharge, Now Offering Rs. 45 as Base Plan
  3. Doctor Sues Apple Over Apple Watch’s Ability to Detect Atrial Fibrillation
  4. Realme X50 Leak Tips 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  5. Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals
  6. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  7. US Astronaut Sets Record for Longest Spaceflight by a Woman
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Top 5 Space Moments of 2019
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals
  2. PAN-Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Is December 31: How to Check Status, Link Aadhaar-PAN Online
  3. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 23 Prepaid Recharge, Now Offering Rs. 45 as Base Plan
  4. CES 2020: Samsung, LG to Show Off Latest Artificial Intelligence Tech, Displays Next Month
  5. Tesla Delivers First China-Made Model 3 in Just Under a Year
  6. Amazon Prime Video January 2020 Releases: Star Trek: Picard, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and More
  7. Vivo to Stop Launching Online-Exclusive Phones in India Next Year
  8. Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 30 Percent, Effective January 15
  9. Huawei Mate Xs Receives 3C Certification Ahead of MWC 2020 Launch, 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped: Report
  10. Realme’s Fast Charging Technology May Be Called Dart, SuperDart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.