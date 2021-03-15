Technology News
Oppo F15 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based ColorOS 11.1 Update: Report

Oppo F15 ColorOS 11.1 update was announced earlier this month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 March 2021 18:09 IST
Oppo F15 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based ColorOS 11.1 Update: Report

Oppo F15 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo F15 was to start receiving its Android 11 update from March 17
  • It appears to be receiving the update ahead of schedule
  • Oppo F15 was released in January 2020

Oppo F15 has finally started receiving Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 after some beta tests were successfully conducted. Oppo F15 was released in India in January 2020 where it came equipped with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6. This update makes it the second big major OS update for the mid-range smartphone. According to Oppo, the smartphone was supposed to receive the software update on March 17 but some users have already started getting the update on their devices ahead of schedule.

According to tweets by users, initially spotted by PiunikaWeb, Oppo has released a stable version of ColorOS 11.1 to select Oppo F15 smartphones with the firmware version CPH2001_11_F.10. Earlier this month, the company had announced the ColorOS 11.1 update rollout for the Oppo F15 would begin from March 17, and so we can expect a wider rollout in the next few days. There has been no official changelog made available to the media, but expect to get performance and stability updates, camera optimisation, and improved charging speed to come along with a new skin for the UI.

Earlier this month, Oppo announced a list of smartphones that were set to receive the stable versions of Android 11-based ColorOS. The company mentioned that 27 smartphones will be receiving the stable version of the update globally in a phased manner this month.

In other Oppo-related news, the company released the Oppo Find X3 series with Find X3 Pro, Find X3, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite smartphones this month. They feature quad rear camera setups, in-display fingerprint sensors, and run on Android 11. Oppo Find X3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of inbuilt storage, and also features a microlens sensor that can capture objects up to 60x closer. The Oppo Find series range of smartphones will go on sale in Europe by the end of this month.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo F15

Oppo F15

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Lean software
  • Good battery life
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average camera quality
Read detailed Oppo F15 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F15, ColorOS 11, ColorOS 11.1, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Oppo F15 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based ColorOS 11.1 Update: Report
