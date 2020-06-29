Oppo F15 Blazing Blue colour variant has been launched in India. Apart from the new colour option, Oppo has brought a price cut for customers purchasing the Oppo F15. The smartphone was launched in the country in January this year in Lightning Black and Unicorn White colour options. The phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It also offers gaming-focussed features such as DC Screen Dimming 2.0, Game Boost 2.0, and In-Game Noise Cancelling Effects. The Oppo F15 also comes equipped with an In-Display Fingerprint 3.0 sensor.

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue price in India, availability details

The Oppo F15 Blazing Blue price in India has been set at Rs. 18,990 for the lone, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is available for purchase through both Amazon and Flipkart. The new colour option is available alongside the existing Unicorn White version, while the earlier Lightning Black option isn't in stock. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers via the online marketplaces.

The launch of the new Oppo F15 colour variant was announced on Monday through a tweet posted by the Oppo India Twitter account. It was initially teased last week.

Oppo has reduced the price of the Oppo F15 from the existing Rs. 21,990 to Rs. 18,990. The phone was launched at Rs. 19,990, though the company increased its pricing after the GST rate revision in April.

Oppo F15 specifications, features

Apart from the new colour option, the Oppo F15 Blazing Blue colour variant has identical look and feel and the same specifications of the original model. This means that the dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees. The camera setup also has two 2-megapixel sensors for portrait and monochrome shots.

In terms of capturing selfies, the Oppo F15 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). There is a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology via USB Type-C. Besides, the phone measures 160.2x73.3x7.9mm and weighs 172 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.