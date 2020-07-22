Oppo F15 with 4GB RAM has been launched in India and is listed on Amazon. The phone originally launched in India in January with a single 8GB RAM, 128GB storage option but now, a new model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage has been listed on Amazon, though it is currently unavailable. A Mumbai-based retailer also shared a poster on Twitter suggesting the price for the phone and its colour options. A report from earlier this month stated that Oppo is planning on launching a 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo F15 in India under Rs. 18,000.

Oppo F15 (4GB + 128GB) price in India (expected)

As per the tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Oppo F15 is priced at Rs. 16,990. The poster in the tweet shows the phone in the two colour options that were originally launched, Lightning Black and Unicorn White, and the Blazing Blue variant seems to be missing. Notably, the Amazon listing is for the Unicorn White variant and does not show the price.

Oppo has not made an official announcement for the 4GB variant of the phone. However, a report from the beginning of July stated that the company plans on launching a 4GB variant of the Oppo F15 in India for under Rs. 18,000.

Oppo F15 (4GB + 128GB) specifications

Except for the RAM, specifications for the phone stay the same. The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F15 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC, paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is also an 8GB RAM variant of the phone.

The Oppo F15 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with f.2.4 lens for capturing portrait shots, and finally a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, the Oppo F15 has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch.

In terms of storage, Oppo has provided 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, pedometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Oppo F15 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 160.2x73.3x7.9mm and weighs 172 grams.

