Technology News
loading

Oppo F15 New Variant With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F15 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and now comes with 4GB and 8GB RAM options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 July 2020 10:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F15 New Variant With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F15 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo F15 with 4GB RAM launched in India
  • The phone has been listed on Amazon but is currently unavailable
  • The Oppo F15 with 4GB RAM is said to be priced at Rs. 16,990

Oppo F15 with 4GB RAM has been launched in India and is listed on Amazon. The phone originally launched in India in January with a single 8GB RAM, 128GB storage option but now, a new model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage has been listed on Amazon, though it is currently unavailable. A Mumbai-based retailer also shared a poster on Twitter suggesting the price for the phone and its colour options. A report from earlier this month stated that Oppo is planning on launching a 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo F15 in India under Rs. 18,000.

Oppo F15 (4GB + 128GB) price in India (expected)

 

 

As per the tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Oppo F15 is priced at Rs. 16,990. The poster in the tweet shows the phone in the two colour options that were originally launched, Lightning Black and Unicorn White, and the Blazing Blue variant seems to be missing. Notably, the Amazon listing is for the Unicorn White variant and does not show the price.

Oppo has not made an official announcement for the 4GB variant of the phone. However, a report from the beginning of July stated that the company plans on launching a 4GB variant of the Oppo F15 in India for under Rs. 18,000.

Oppo F15 (4GB + 128GB) specifications

Except for the RAM, specifications for the phone stay the same. The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F15 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC, paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is also an 8GB RAM variant of the phone.

The Oppo F15 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with f.2.4 lens for capturing portrait shots, and finally a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, the Oppo F15 has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch.

In terms of storage, Oppo has provided 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, pedometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Oppo F15 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 160.2x73.3x7.9mm and weighs 172 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F15

Oppo F15

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Lean software
  • Good battery life
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average camera quality
Read detailed Oppo F15 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F15, Oppo F15 Price in India, Oppo F15 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple to Remove Carbon From Supply Chain, Products by 2030
Government Said to Ask Makers of 59 Banned Chinese Apps to Ensure Strict Compliance

Related Stories

Oppo F15 New Variant With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  4. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  6. Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Option: Report
  7. Noise ColorFit Nav With Built-In GPS Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Budget Smartphone With 3,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  10. Infinix Smart 4 Plus With Dual Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving New Software Update with Glance, Vodafone Idea RCS Support, More
  2. OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving Its First Software Update With Camera Optimisations
  3. Spotify Now Supports Video Podcasts, for Free and Premium Users
  4. Government Said to Ask Makers of 59 Banned Chinese Apps to Ensure Strict Compliance
  5. Oppo F15 New Variant With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple to Remove Carbon From Supply Chain, Products by 2030
  7. Facebook Places Label on Trump's Post About Mail-in Voting
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: Here’s What to Expect
  9. Realme C11 to Go on Sale for First Time Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com