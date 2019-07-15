Technology News
loading

Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The new Waterfall Grey variant has been priced at Rs. 23,990.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 15:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F11 Pro is now available in a Waterfall Grey colour variant

Highlights
  • Oppo F11 Pro is getting a third colour variant
  • Multiple banking offers are available for the smartphone
  • Oppo F11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

Oppo F11 Pro was launched in India in March earlier this year and features a 48-megapixel primary shooter with a pop-up selfie camera. With the F11 Pro, the company went for a fullscreen front and a gradient finishes at the back. When launched the smartphone was only available in a 6GB + 64GB storage variant, but Oppo later added a 128GB storage variant of the smartphone. The company has now introduced a new colour variant of the Oppo F11 Pro called Waterfall Grey. The phone is already offered in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colours.

Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey price in India, launch offers.

The Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey variant price in India has been set at Rs. 23,990 and it will be offered in the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. This colour variant has been launched to coincide with the Amazon Prime Day sale. In terms of the launch offers, buyers can avail no cost EMI option on the phone while purchasing it using major credit cards and select debit cards. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can also avail a 10 percent instant discount. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cardholders get 5 percent instant discount. Furthermore, exchange offers are also available and Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 4000 discount on exchange if the product is bought from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey specifications, features

The Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a pop-up selfie camera that helps it sport an all-screen front. The F11 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired 6GB of RAM. At launch, the smartphone only came with 64GB of storage but was later updated to have a 128GB RAM storage variant.

The Oppo F11 Pro sports dual rear cameras at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture placed inside the pop-up selfie camera. It also features an Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Colour Mode.

The phone runs ColorOS 6 based on top of Android Pie and has a HyperBoost feature which helps speed up app launch process and optimises the phone's performance. Oppo's F11 Pro packs in a 4,000mAh battery and has support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Smooth performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • No 4K video recording
  • Micro-USB port
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
Read detailed Oppo F11 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey, Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Price in India, Oppo F11 Pro
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Tata Sky Broadband Offers Unlimited Data Plans With Up to 100Mbps Speed Starting at Rs. 590 per Month
10.or G2 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 25, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  2. 11-Year-Old's iPhone Catches Fire in the US: Report
  3. Realme X With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Here’s Your First Look at 5 Upcoming Prime Video Series From India
  5. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  6. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  7. Realme X, Realme 3i to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  9. Realme 3i with Helio P60 SoC, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Colour Variant Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Bond 25: Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch Said to Be the New 007
  2. As Ransomware Rages, Debate Heats Up on Response
  3. 10.or G2 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  4. Amazon Prime Day: WD My Passport Go Portable SSD With Shock Protection Launched in India
  5. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Tata Sky Broadband Offers Unlimited Data Plans With Up to 100Mbps Speed Starting at Rs. 590 per Month
  7. Apple Watch SOS Feature Helped Save a Man From Drowning: Report
  8. Mi Super Sale Returns on Mi.com: Offers on Xiaomi Phones, TVs, and Accessories
  9. Realme X With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 3i with Helio P60 SoC, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.