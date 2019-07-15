Oppo F11 Pro was launched in India in March earlier this year and features a 48-megapixel primary shooter with a pop-up selfie camera. With the F11 Pro, the company went for a fullscreen front and a gradient finishes at the back. When launched the smartphone was only available in a 6GB + 64GB storage variant, but Oppo later added a 128GB storage variant of the smartphone. The company has now introduced a new colour variant of the Oppo F11 Pro called Waterfall Grey. The phone is already offered in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colours.

Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey price in India, launch offers.

The Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey variant price in India has been set at Rs. 23,990 and it will be offered in the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. This colour variant has been launched to coincide with the Amazon Prime Day sale. In terms of the launch offers, buyers can avail no cost EMI option on the phone while purchasing it using major credit cards and select debit cards. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can also avail a 10 percent instant discount. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cardholders get 5 percent instant discount. Furthermore, exchange offers are also available and Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 4000 discount on exchange if the product is bought from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey specifications, features

The Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a pop-up selfie camera that helps it sport an all-screen front. The F11 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired 6GB of RAM. At launch, the smartphone only came with 64GB of storage but was later updated to have a 128GB RAM storage variant.

The Oppo F11 Pro sports dual rear cameras at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture placed inside the pop-up selfie camera. It also features an Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Colour Mode.

The phone runs ColorOS 6 based on top of Android Pie and has a HyperBoost feature which helps speed up app launch process and optimises the phone's performance. Oppo's F11 Pro packs in a 4,000mAh battery and has support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging.