Technology News

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Price, Specifications Compared

, 06 March 2019


Oppo F11 Pro will compete with the Vivo V15 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A50

Highlights

  • Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs. 24,990, will go on sale on March 15
  • All three phones run on Android Pie, pack large batteries
  • Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro come with pop-up selfie camera

Oppo has added yet another smartphone into its product line - the Oppo F11 Pro. The phone was launched in India a day ago, and the first sale is set for March 15. The Oppo F11 Pro will compete with the Vivo V15 Pro as both the phones come with a pop-up selfie camera design and runs on Android Pie software. The two phones will also compete with the Samsung Galaxy A50 phone in Indian market, as the phone also comes with a triple camera setup at the back.

We pit the three phones - the Oppo F11 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy A50, and the Vivo V15 Pro - against each other, to see which one fares better on paper.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50 price

Oppo F11 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 24,990 for the sole 6GB + 64GB model launched. The phone will be offered in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour options, starting March 15. The Oppo F11 Pro will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal, apart from select Oppo retail stores, Bajaj Electronics, Big C, Croma, Hotspot, Go Mobile, Pai, Poorvika, Reliance Digital, and Sangeetha offline stores. Pre-orders have already begun via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, as well as select Oppo retail stores.

In terms of the launch offers, Oppo is offering 5 percent cashback on transactions made via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, Rs. 3,400 Paytm cashback, and Jio benefits up to Rs. 4,900 with up to 3.2TB of Jio data.

The Samsung Galaxy A50, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration, while its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 22,990. The phone comes in Blue, White, and Black colour options.

The Vivo V15 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 28,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The smartphone comes in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colour options. It is available through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, and Vivo India online store as well as a list of offline retailers.

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

The Oppo F11 Pro runs on ColorOS 6, based on Android 9 Pie, the Samsung Galaxy A50 runs on Android Pie along with One UI on top, and the Vivo V15 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie. Oppo F11 Pro sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.90 percent screen ratio. The Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Display backed by a Super AMOLED panel and 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and the Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Ultra FullView Display and a Super AMOLED panel.

Oppo F11 Pro is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 4GB RAM options, and has 64GB of onboard storage options. Lastly, the Vivo V15 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM has 128GB of onboard storage.


On the camera front, which is a highlight of the Oppo phone, there is a dual camera setup on the back with a single LED flash. The setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, there is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front with f/1.79 lens. Apart from Ultra Night Mode, the company is touting a Dazzle Colour Mode.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A50 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 25-megapixel sensor along with an auto-focus f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens at the front. Furthermore, the handset comes preloaded with Samsung's Intelligent Scene Optimiser that is touted to adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness after categorising the subject.


For images and videos, the Vivo V15 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor (enabling 12-megapixel effective pixels) with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary, AI Super Wide-Angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports features such as AI Body Shaping and AI Portrait Lighting. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor sitting under the pop-up camera module.

Both the Oppo and the Samsung variants come with 4,000mAh battery, while the Vivo V15 Pro packs a 3,700mAh battery. The Samsung and Vivo variants come with microSD card slots for memory expansion and offer Bluetooth v5 connectivity. Oppo F11 Pro will be accompanied by 5GB of Oppo Cloud storage, and offer Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a USB Type-C port, and the other two support Micro-USB port.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50 comparison

  Oppo F11 Pro
Oppo F11 Pro
Vivo V15 Pro
Vivo V15 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A50
Samsung Galaxy A50
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
Release dateMarch 2019February 2019February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Battery capacity (mAh)400037004000
Fast chargingVOOCProprietaryProprietary
ColoursAurora Green, Thunder BlackBlue Topaz, Ruby RedBlack, White, Blue, Coral
Dimensions (mm)-157.25 x 74.71 x 8.21158.50 x 74.70 x 7.70
Weight (g)-185.00-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.396.40
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio-19.5:9-
HARDWARE
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P70Qualcomm Snapdragon 675Exynos 7 9610
RAM6GB6GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB64GB
Processor-octa-core-
Expandable storage-YesYes
Expandable storage type-microSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-256512
Dedicated microSD slot-Yes-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)25-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front camera16-megapixel32-megapixel (f/2.0)25-megapixel (f/2.0)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9Android Android 9.0 PieAndroid Pie
SkinColorOS 6Funtouch OS 9One UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n-
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
Micro-USBYesYes-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
Number of SIMs-22
USB Type-C--Yes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes-
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Face unlock-Yes-
Gyroscope-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Eye-catching design
  • Beautiful display
  • Good photo quality
  • Bad
  • Stuck with a Micro-USB port
  • Can’t stream HD videos on Netflix or Amazon
  • FunTouch OS needs refinement
Read detailed Vivo V15 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Android 9.0 Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Galaxy Fold Will Launch in India, Samsung's DJ Koh Confirms

Samsung Galaxy S8
