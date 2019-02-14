Oppo recently began teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India – the Oppo F11 Pro – that will feature a 48-megapixel camera. While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal a launch date, an alleged live image of the upcoming smartphone has surfaced online. The leaked image claims to show the Oppo F11 Pro with a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor sitting below it. The image depicts two Oppo F11 Pro units – one flaunting a glossy blue finish while the other seems to have a gradient pattern.

Aside from giving us a glimpse at the Oppo F11 Pro's design, the leak does not offer any details about the specifications or features of the upcoming smartphone. The leaked image comes courtesy of SlashLeaks. Oppo, on the other hand, has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera, however, it is not clear whether it will be the Sony IMX586 sensor or the Samsung GM1 sensor.

In an emailed statement earlier this month, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed that the Oppo F11 Pro will support the Super Night Mode to enhance the low-light photography performance. The feature works in tandem with the company's exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine that has three components - AI Engine, Ultra-clear Engine, and Color Engine. Aside from assisting in scene recognition and optimising the visual settings, Oppo's technology is also claimed to boost image-stabilisation while capturing long-exposure shots and scenarios like low-light conditions.

The Oppo F11 Pro has also reportedly received certification from Thailand's NBTC certification agency under the name “Oppo CPH1969” and has also been spotted in the database of Indonesian regulator, Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN). While the certification database did not divulge any information regarding the specifications, it certainly serves as an indication that the Oppo F11 Pro is inching closer to its official launch.