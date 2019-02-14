Technology News

Oppo F11 Pro Purported Live Image Appears Online, Reveals Design and Colour Options

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F11 Pro Purported Live Image Appears Online, Reveals Design and Colour Options

The Oppo F11 Pro will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights

  • The Oppo F11 Pro will feature a 48-megapixel camera
  • It will support Super Night Mode for low-light photography
  • A definite launch date is yet to be revealed by Oppo

Oppo recently began teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India – the Oppo F11 Pro – that will feature a 48-megapixel camera. While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal a launch date, an alleged live image of the upcoming smartphone has surfaced online. The leaked image claims to show the Oppo F11 Pro with a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor sitting below it. The image depicts two Oppo F11 Pro units – one flaunting a glossy blue finish while the other seems to have a gradient pattern.

Aside from giving us a glimpse at the Oppo F11 Pro's design, the leak does not offer any details about the specifications or features of the upcoming smartphone. The leaked image comes courtesy of SlashLeaks. Oppo, on the other hand, has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera, however, it is not clear whether it will be the Sony IMX586 sensor or the Samsung GM1 sensor.

In an emailed statement earlier this month, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed that the Oppo F11 Pro will support the Super Night Mode to enhance the low-light photography performance. The feature works in tandem with the company's exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine that has three components - AI Engine, Ultra-clear Engine, and Color Engine. Aside from assisting in scene recognition and optimising the visual settings, Oppo's technology is also claimed to boost image-stabilisation while capturing long-exposure shots and scenarios like low-light conditions.

The Oppo F11 Pro has also reportedly received certification from Thailand's NBTC certification agency under the name “Oppo CPH1969” and has also been spotted in the database of Indonesian regulator, Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN). While the certification database did not divulge any information regarding the specifications, it certainly serves as an indication that the Oppo F11 Pro is inching closer to its official launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date Is February 19: Report
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 With IP68 Build, Knox Security Integration Launched in India
Oppo F11 Pro Purported Live Image Appears Online, Reveals Design and Colour Options
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  3. Tata Sky, Sun Direct Remove Network Charges on Free-to-Air Channels: Report
  4. NASA Finally Bids Adieu to Opportunity, the Mars Rover That Kept Going
  5. Amazon Prime Video Announces 7 New, Returning Series From India
  6. Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Sensor to Launch in India Soon
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  8. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  9. Amazon Spy Series From Avengers’ Russo Brothers Gets an Indian Spin-Off
  10. Energizer Power Max P18K Pop With 18,000mAh Battery to Launch at MWC 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.