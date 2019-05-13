Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Cut, Oppo F11 Price Also Slashed

Oppo F11 Pro price in India has been dropped by Rs. 2,000. The price cut is for both the 64GB and 128GB Oppo F11 Pro variants. Interestingly, the revision comes just days after Oppo started selling the F11 Pro 128GB model in the country through Amazon.in. The Chinese company is also reportedly set to bring the Oppo F11 in the country soon. The Oppo F11 was launched alongside the Oppo F11 Pro back in March, but it is yet to go on sale in the Indian market.

According to a tweet posted by Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom, the Oppo F11 Pro 64GB variant price in India has been dropped to Rs. 22,990, while the price of its 128GB storage counterpart has been slashed to Rs. 23,990. The price cut is effective from Monday, May 13. Oppo confirmed the price cut to Gadgets 360.

To recall, the Oppo F11 Pro was launched in India back in March with a price tag of Rs. 24,990. The smartphone debuted in sole, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. However, it added the 128GB storage model that went on sale in the country just last week at a price of Rs. 25,990.

Alongside revealing the price cut, the retailer has claimed that Oppo is set to bring the Oppo F11 to the Indian market soon with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. Pre-orders have been opened via offline retailers, Mahesh Telecom adds. The Oppo F11 was launched at Rs. 19,990 alongside the F11 Pro in March, but since the formal launch, there aren't any details about its availability.

Oppo has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that Oppo F11 price in India has indeed been revised to Rs. 17,990 since its launch, and that it will be made available via online and offline retail channels in the future - an exact release has still not been revealed.

Oppo F11 Pro, F11 specifications

The Oppo F11 Pro runs ColorOS 6 with Android 9 Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Oppo has provided 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. The F11 Pro also has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Also, there is a 16-megapixel sensor embedded within the pop-up selfie camera module, along with an f/1.79 lens.

The Oppo F11 Pro supports a range of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging tech.

The Oppo F11, on the other hand, is identical to the Oppo F11 Pro, though it lacks a pop-up selfie camera. The phone instead has a waterdrop-style display notch that features a conventional selfie camera with the same 16-megapixel resolution -- as featured on the Oppo F11 Pro. The phone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Besides, it packs a 4,020mAh battery.