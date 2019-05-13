Technology News

Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Cut, Oppo F11 Price Also Slashed

Oppo F11 Pro price in India now starts at Rs. 22,990 for the 64GB storage model.

By | Updated: 13 May 2019 18:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Cut, Oppo F11 Price Also Slashed

Oppo F11 Pro was launched in India back in March with a price tag of Rs. 24,990

Highlights
  • Oppo F11 Pro price for the 128GB storage model is now set at Rs. 23,990
  • Oppo F11 will finally arrive at Rs. 17,990
  • It was notably launched at Rs. 19,990 alongside Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro price in India has been dropped by Rs. 2,000. The price cut is for both the 64GB and 128GB Oppo F11 Pro variants. Interestingly, the revision comes just days after Oppo started selling the F11 Pro 128GB model in the country through Amazon.in. The Chinese company is also reportedly set to bring the Oppo F11 in the country soon. The Oppo F11 was launched alongside the Oppo F11 Pro back in March, but it is yet to go on sale in the Indian market.

According to a tweet posted by Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom, the Oppo F11 Pro 64GB variant price in India has been dropped to Rs. 22,990, while the price of its 128GB storage counterpart has been slashed to Rs. 23,990. The price cut is effective from Monday, May 13. Oppo confirmed the price cut to Gadgets 360.

To recall, the Oppo F11 Pro was launched in India back in March with a price tag of Rs. 24,990. The smartphone debuted in sole, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. However, it added the 128GB storage model that went on sale in the country just last week at a price of Rs. 25,990.

Alongside revealing the price cut, the retailer has claimed that Oppo is set to bring the Oppo F11 to the Indian market soon with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. Pre-orders have been opened via offline retailers, Mahesh Telecom adds. The Oppo F11 was launched at Rs. 19,990 alongside the F11 Pro in March, but since the formal launch, there aren't any details about its availability.

Oppo has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that Oppo F11 price in India has indeed been revised to Rs. 17,990 since its launch, and that it will be made available via online and offline retail channels in the future - an exact release has still not been revealed.

Oppo F11 Pro, F11 specifications

The Oppo F11 Pro runs ColorOS 6 with Android 9 Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Oppo has provided 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. The F11 Pro also has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Also, there is a 16-megapixel sensor embedded within the pop-up selfie camera module, along with an f/1.79 lens.

The Oppo F11 Pro supports a range of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging tech.

The Oppo F11, on the other hand, is identical to the Oppo F11 Pro, though it lacks a pop-up selfie camera. The phone instead has a waterdrop-style display notch that features a conventional selfie camera with the same 16-megapixel resolution -- as featured on the Oppo F11 Pro. The phone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Besides, it packs a 4,020mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Smooth performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • No 4K video recording
  • Micro-USB port
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
Read detailed Oppo F11 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Oppo F11 Pro price in India, Oppo F11 Pro specifications, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 price in India, Oppo F11 specifications, Oppo F11, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
With New Tech, Treadmills Are Getting Trendy
Itel Said to Be Set to Launch a Redmi 6A Competitor in India
Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Cut, Oppo F11 Price Also Slashed
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7 Launch
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: What You Should Know
  3. Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM Model Launched in India, Base Variant Gets Price Cut
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro, Realme X, Oppo Reno, and More Upcoming Phones
  5. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones’ Series Finale
  6. Realme X Pop-Up Selfie Camera Shown Off Officially Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Official Cases Leaked Ahead of May 14 Launch
  8. Mi Express Kiosks Announced, Vending Machines That Sell Xiaomi Smartphones
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips New Skins, Royale Pass Rewards
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Jio Cashback Offer Details Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.