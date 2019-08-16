Oppo F11 and F11 Pro smartphones have seen their prices cut in India, via both online and offline stores, up to Rs. 2,000. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched these smartphones in India earlier this year. The Oppo F11 Pro sports a pop-up selfie camera while the F11 has a waterdrop notch at the front. Oppo has updated the F11 series by adding new colour and storage variants to make the smartphone interesting. Now, the company has slashed the prices of the Oppo F11 and the Oppo F11 Pro making these smartphones more appealing. Separately, Oppo last week launched an AI chatbot for its smartphone users, called Ollie, meant to answer questions pertaining to Oppo smartphones.

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro price in India (revised)

The Oppo F11 price in India will now start at Rs. 16,990 for the 4GB RAM, 128GB variant, down from Rs. 17,990. The higher 6GB RAM 128GB storage variant also gets a price cut, bringing its price down to Rs. 17,990, down from Rs. 19,990. This is the second price cut since the smartphone was launched in India. The price cuts are reflecting on Flipkart and Amazon.

On the other hand, the Oppo F11 Pro price in India has been cut, but only for its higher 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. A Rs. 2,000 price drop brings the price down of this variant to Rs. 21,990 (from Rs. 23,990). The price cuts are reflecting on Flipkart and Amazon. The base variant of the Oppo F11 Pro recently got a price drop, bringing its price down to Rs. 20,990.

Separately, Oppo has also announced offers for the Oppo A9 and the Oppo A5s (3GB), where buyers can avail zero down payment EMIs.

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro specifications

The Oppo F11 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ with a waterdrop notch which houses the 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC , coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The Oppo F11 has a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It packs in a 4,020mAh battery with VOOV Flash charge 3.0 support.

The Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and has a pop-up selfie camera that helps it sport an all-screen front. The F11 Pro is also powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired 6GB of RAM. At launch, the smartphone only came with 64GB of storage but was later updated to have a 128GB RAM storage variant.

The Oppo F11 Pro also sports dual rear cameras at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor pop-up selfie camera. It packs in a 4,000mAh battery and has support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging. Both the Oppo F11 and the F11 Pro sport ColorOS 6 running on top of Android 9 Pie.

Oppo Ollie chatbot

Oppo also introduced OLLIE today, an AI-Powered chatbot that can answer user queries about Oppo smartphones in real-time. Ollli is claimed to be the first such chatbot in the industry and can be accessed 24x7 via WhatsApp chat. If users have any queries they want answered by Ollie, they will need to save the number +91-9871502777. Future smartphones will have the number preloaded.

