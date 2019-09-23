Technology News
Oppo F11 6GB RAM Variant, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 2,000

Oppo F11 6GB + 128GB variant is now available at Rs. 16,990, whereas Oppo F11 Pro 6GB + 128GB model is listed at Rs. 19,990.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 12:22 IST
Oppo F11 Pro comes with a pop-up selfie camera module

Highlights
  • Oppo India website has listed the revised prices
  • Amazon.in and Flipkart are yet to reflect the latest prices
  • Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro were launched in India back in March

Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro prices in India have been dropped by up to Rs. 2,000. The latest price cut follows the recent revision in the prices of the Oppo A1k and Oppo F11 smartphones. The revised Oppo F11 and F11 Pro prices are now listed on the company's official e-store in India, however the third-party e-retailers like Amazon and Flipkart are yet to correct the prices on their platforms. The new prices are also reportedly available via offline retailers. Both the Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro were launched in the country back in March with a starting price of Rs. 19,990.

Oppo F11 price in India

The Oppo F11 price in India for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration has been revised to Rs. 16,990, as per the listing on the official Oppo India site. The smartphone was previously retailing at Rs. 17,990. It is worth pointing out that just last week the price of the Oppo F11 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was dropped from Rs. 16,990 to Rs. 14,990. There has been no new price correction for the 4GB RAM model of Oppo F11.

Oppo F11 Pro price in India

Alongside the Oppo F11, the Oppo F11 Pro price has been slashed from Rs. 21,990 to Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, according to the listing on the official site. Online marketplaces such as Amazon.in and Flipkart are yet to list the new prices. However, a tweet posted by reliable Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom suggests that the latest prices come into effect through offline retailers starting today.

We've reached out to Oppo India for a confirmation on the latest prices, and we'll update this space when we hear back.

Oppo F11 Pro Review

To recall, the Oppo F11 and F11 Pro, both were launched in India with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. The Oppo F11 Pro also comes with a pop-up selfie camera module to take on the competition, while the Oppo F11 features a waterdrop-style display notch to include the selfie camera on top of the display panel.

Oppo F11 specifications, features

The dual-SIM Oppo F11 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options along with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage versions.

For photos and videos, the Oppo F11 houses a dual rear camera setup that includes the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens as well as a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also flaunts a 16-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Oppo F11 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,020mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features

Similar to the Oppo F11, the dual-SIM Oppo F11 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The optics of the Oppo F11 Pro are also identical to the Oppo F11, though there is a pop-up selfie camera module instead of a waterdrop-style display notch. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 and houses a fingerprint sensor at the back.

