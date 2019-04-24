The Avengers: Endgame frenzy is at its peak right now, and to give fans something they can associate with their love for Marvel characters, Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition in India on April 26. The Avengers: Endgame-themed phone's arrival coincides with the release of the highly-anticipated film on April 26, and Amazon India has teased its exclusive availability. As for the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition itself, the phone will have a slightly different pattern on the rear panel and will come with a host of Avengers-themed accessories in the retail package.

The key difference between the regular Oppo F11 Pro and the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition is the design and the internal storage. The former comes with 64GB of internal storage, while the Avengers: Endgame-themed offering packs 128GB of onboard storage. As for the design, the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition will sport a glossy blue finish with a gradient design. Notably, Oppo had last week teased the F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition for a Malaysia launch today.

The rear panel will also flaunt symmetrical hexagonal patterns like a beehive and a large Avengers logo slapped across the back in bold red colour. The power button also sports a red accent to go with the whole design. Talking about the accessories, the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition's retail box will come with a Captain America inspired protective case in blue colour that will also feature the character's iconic shield which also doubles as a phone stand holder.

The retail package will also offer a stamped collector's badge and a ‘Collection Certificate' with golden stickers of major characters like Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor among others. The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition's microsite has already gone live on Amazon with a ‘notify me' button below the title image. As of now, the Chinese smartphone-maker has not revealed the pricing of the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, or the exact launch date, but we'll keep you updated as soon as it is announced.

