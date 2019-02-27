Technology News

Oppo F11 Pro Render Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch, Shows Notch-Less Display

, 27 February 2019
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

The leaked render shows the Oppo F11 Pro in Thunder Black colour

Highlights

  • Oppo F11 Pro is set to be launched on March 5
  • The phone features a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor
  • Oppo F11 Pro will also include a 4,000mAh battery

As Oppo gets ready to introduce the new F11 Pro smartphone in India, an alleged official render of the phone has popped up online. The render is in line with previously leaked images of the phone and matches with plethora of teaser images shared by Oppo itself. The render comes just hours after the phone's purported key specifications were leaked online via a Geekbench listing. To recall, Oppo is hosting a press event on March 5 in Mumbai, where it will be introducing the F11 Pro.

Published by prolific tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, the leaked render shows the Oppo F11 Pro in Thunder Black colour. The phone is also set to be offered in Aurora Green colour. In terms of the specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro is already confirmed to be coming with a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The F11 Pro will also include a 6.5-inch screen and rear fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone will pack a dual camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel sensor and f/1.79 lens. There will also be a pop-up selfie camera on the front as well as a 3.5mm audio jack and Micro-USB port.

oppo f11 pro teaser 1 Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro features a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor

Among the specifications that haven't already been announced by Oppo, the F11 Pro is said to be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and will run on Android 9 Pie. Additionally, the phone will reportedly pack a full-HD+ screen and the secondary sensor in the dual camera setup will have a 5-megapixel resolution. Also, the resolution of the front shooter will be 16-megapixel.

The India pricing of the phone remains a mystery for now, however with the launch set for March 5, we won't have to wait for long for the official details.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo F11 Pro Render Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch, Shows Notch-Less Display
