As Oppo gets ready to introduce the new F11 Pro smartphone in India, an alleged official render of the phone has popped up online. The render is in line with previously leaked images of the phone and matches with plethora of teaser images shared by Oppo itself. The render comes just hours after the phone's purported key specifications were leaked online via a Geekbench listing. To recall, Oppo is hosting a press event on March 5 in Mumbai, where it will be introducing the F11 Pro.

Published by prolific tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, the leaked render shows the Oppo F11 Pro in Thunder Black colour. The phone is also set to be offered in Aurora Green colour. In terms of the specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro is already confirmed to be coming with a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The F11 Pro will also include a 6.5-inch screen and rear fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone will pack a dual camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel sensor and f/1.79 lens. There will also be a pop-up selfie camera on the front as well as a 3.5mm audio jack and Micro-USB port.

Oppo F11 Pro features a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor

Among the specifications that haven't already been announced by Oppo, the F11 Pro is said to be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and will run on Android 9 Pie. Additionally, the phone will reportedly pack a full-HD+ screen and the secondary sensor in the dual camera setup will have a 5-megapixel resolution. Also, the resolution of the front shooter will be 16-megapixel.

The India pricing of the phone remains a mystery for now, however with the launch set for March 5, we won't have to wait for long for the official details.

