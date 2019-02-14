Technology News

Oppo F11 Pro India Launch Teased, 48-Megapixel Sensor and Super Night Mode Confirmed

, 14 February 2019
Oppo F11 Pro India Launch Teased, 48-Megapixel Sensor and Super Night Mode Confirmed

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo Mobile India

Oppo F11 Pro teasers have started to roll out in India

Highlights

  • Oppo F11 Pro to launch with a 48-megapixel sensor
  • It is confirmed to sport a dual rear camera setup, Super Night Mode
  • Oppo F11 Pro is set to launch in India soon

Oppo has started teasing the arrival of the F11 Pro in India. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive with a 48-megapixel sensor, a dual camera setup at the back, and a Super Night mode for better low-light photography. The Oppo F11 Pro is the expected successor of the Oppo F9 Pro launched in August last year. Oppo has been releasing new phones in its 'F' and 'R' series every six months, a new trend that has been adopted by several OEMs these days. The pricing and availability details of the Oppo F11 Pro remain unclear for now, however we do expect to see the phone reach Indian shores soon.

Oppo F11 Pro camera 

Coming to the Oppo F11 Pro, the company has confirmed its arrival in India soon with teasers. The company has tweeted of its arrival in India and has confirmed that the dual camera setup at the back will consist of a 48-megapixel sensor. Whether it will integrate the Sony IMX586 sensor or the Samsung GM1 sensor remains to be seen. The teaser shows that the two sensors at the back will be aligned vertically.

Furthermore, the company also says that the Oppo F11 Pro will support Super Night Mode to enhance low-light photography. "The Super Night Mode of the Oppo F11 Pro functions with Oppo's exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes the AI Engine, Ultra-clear Engine, and Color Engine. The AI Engine and Ultra-clear Engine delivers the perfect Super Night Mode which intelligently recognises scenes and optimises the settings. It also helps in optimisation for image-stabilisation during long exposure, low-light performance, and skin brightening," Oppo explains in an emailed statement.

Oppo hasn't revealed the launch date of the Oppo F11 Pro in India, but now that the teasers have started to roll out, we expect it to arrive soon. Oppo recently also launched the Oppo K1 smartphone in India with a waterdrop-shaped display notch, large 6.4-inch display, dual rear camera setup, gradient design rear panel, and a massive 25-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo K1 price in India is set at Rs. 16,990 for the sole 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and is sold on Flipkart exclusively.








