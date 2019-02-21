Oppo has revealed that it will be launching its F11 Pro smartphone on March 5 in India. The company on Thursday sent out invites to the tech press in the country, in which the company noted that the Oppo F11 Pro is coming to the country next month. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the phone for over a week now and it has already announced that the phone will sport a pop-up selfie camera, a 48-megapixel rear camera, and a 3D gradient casing.

According to Oppo, the company will be hosting a press event in Mumbai, where it plans to unveil the F11 Pro. The pricing and exact availability details remain a mystery for now. As per a F11 Pro teaser page set up by Oppo on its website, the smartphone will offer improved low light portrait photography and packs a dual camera setup with an LED flash on the back. The camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, which Oppo claims uses artificial intelligence to produce professional quality photos, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone will include a pop-up selfie camera of unknown resolution.

The company has also stated that the phone will come with a Super Night Mode for enhanced low light photography.

"The Super Night Mode of the Oppo F11 Pro functions with Oppo's exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes the AI Engine, Ultra-clear Engine, and Color Engine. The AI Engine and Ultra-clear Engine delivers the perfect Super Night Mode which intelligently recognises scenes and optimises the settings. It also helps in optimisation for image-stabilisation during long exposure, low-light performance, and skin brightening," Oppo noted in an emailed statement recently.

Additionally, the Oppo F11 Pro will include VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, a display without notch and bare minimum bezels, and 3D gradient casing. The teaser photos shared by the company also confirm the presence of a rear fingerprint sensor. Other specifications of the smartphone are unknown at this point.

