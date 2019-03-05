Oppo F11 Pro will be launched in India today, at an event in Mumbai starting at 6:30pm IST. The smartphone's biggest highlight is its 48-megapixel primary camera in its dual rear camera setup. It will also bear a pop-up selfie camera The low light photography of the Oppo F11 Pro is also being touted, with its Super Night Mode, as well as VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging. Oppo hasn't launched the F11 Pro anywhere else yet in the world, with India the launch market for this model.

Oppo F1 Pro price (expected)

Unfortunately, there haven't been any leaks about the Oppo F11 Pro price in India. Looking at its teased specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro may be priced in the budget to mid-range segment, ranging from Rs. 15,000 all the way up to Rs. 30,000. Where in that segment the Oppo F11 Pro would be priced would probably depend on the whether the 48-megapixel camera is the higher-end Sony IMX586 sensor or a more entry-level Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, and what series of processor the company has used.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications (expected)

So far, Oppo has confirmed the F11 Pro will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. We also know it will bear a pop-up selfie camera, but details about its resolution are not known. Oppo has also said it the Oppo F11 Pro will feature AI-related camera features.

The Oppo F11 Pro will include VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, a notch-less display, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 3D gradient casing for the Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants. Oppo has also confirmed it would sport 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It's also listed on Amazon to sport a 4,000mAh battery.

A whole bunch specifications were also leaked. The report claimed the Oppo F11 Pro would be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and run on Android Pie. It is said to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS LCD display with 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Oppo F11 Pro will reportedly sport a 48-megapixel (f/1.79 aperture) and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4 aperture) dual rear camera setup, with a a 16-megapixel selfie snapper (f/2.0 aperture). The phone is tipped offer connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE< Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-GPS. The F11 Pro is listed to measure at 161.3x76.1x8.8mm and weigh around 190 grams. The phone is tipped to come in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB.

