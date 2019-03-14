Oppo F11 Pro will go on sale in India tonight, starting 12am (Midnight) IST via online retailers. It will also be made available across Oppo stores in the country, later on Friday. To recall, the smartphone was launched earlier this month at an event in Mumbai. The Oppo F11 was also unveiled alongside, but only the price of the smartphone was detailed, with exact availability details still unknown. The biggest highlight of the Oppo F11 Pro is its dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, while other USPs include its gradient colour finish, and pop-up selfie camera. Read on for more details about Oppo F11 Pro price in India, launch offers, and specifications.

Oppo F11 Pro price in India, launch offers

Oppo F11 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 24,990, and it is only available in a single RAM/ storage variant - 6GB/ 64GB. The smartphone will be made available in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants, and will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal at 12pm (Midnight) IST, apart from Oppo retail stores later today. The company at launch had also announced availability via Bajaj Electronics, Big C, Croma, Hotspot, Go Mobile, Pai, Poorvika, Reliance Digital, and Sangeetha offline stores.

To recall, Oppo F11 Pro pre-orders began earlier this month, via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, as well as select Oppo retail stores. In terms of the launch offers, Oppo is offering 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions made via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, up to Rs. 3,400 Paytm cashback, Jio benefits up to Rs. 4,900 with up to 3.2TB of Jio data, free mobile insurance for 1 year (applicable on finance cases from IDC first through IDFC), full accidental damage protection for complete 180 days, Rs. 1,000 off for flights Rs. 175 off for bus tickets on Ixigo, and 3 months free subscription worth Rs. 169 on Hungama.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications

Oppo F11 Pro sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.90 percent screen ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. Oppo F11 Pro will be accompanied by 5GB of Oppo Cloud storage. The company is also touting its HyperBoost tech for speeding up app launch times and optimised performance. The smartphone runs ColorOS 6, based on Android 9 Pie.

On the camera front, which is a highlight of the Oppo phone, there is a dual camera setup on the back with a single LED flash. The setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, there is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front with f/1.79 lens. Apart from Ultra Night Mode, the company is touting a Dazzle Colour Mode.

Further, the Oppo F11 Pro will 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery (said to deliver up to 12 hours of video streaming) with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging, a Micro-USB port, and rear fingerprint sensor on the F11 Pro.

As we mentioned earlier, the Oppo F11 Pro will be going head-to-head with the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the country. The Redmi flagship also features a dual camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel shooter. Additionally, it comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and up to 6GB of RAM.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.