Oppo F11 Pro 'CPH1969', Oppo 'CPH1909' Smartphones Allegedly Certified

, 22 January 2019
Oppo F11 Pro 'CPH1969', Oppo 'CPH1909' Smartphones Allegedly Certified

The Oppo phones were spotted in the databases of Thai and Indonesia regulators

Highlights

  • Oppo CPH1969, Oppo CPH1909 may be showcased at MWC
  • Oppo CPH1969 has also been certified by Malaysia’s SIRM regulator
  • Oppo is hosting a press event on February 23 at Barcelona

Two of Oppo's upcoming smartphones have been revealed online. Now allegedly spotted in the databases of Thailand and Indonesian regulators, the new Oppo CPH1969 and Oppo CPH1909 smartphones are expected to make their debut over the coming months. It is quite likely that we will see one or both of the phones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. While the reported listings on Thai regulator's website don't divulge much apart from the connectivity options, the Indonesian regular has revealed that the Oppo CPH1969 will carry the Oppo F11 Pro branding.

According to a report in Nashville Chatter, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is planning to unveil two new smartphones. Carrying the model numbers Oppo CPH1969 and CPH1909, the phones were allegedly spotted in the database of Indonesian regulator Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN). The TKDN listings note that the Oppo CPH1909 will include support for 4G networks. No other details are available at this point. On the other hand, the Oppo CPH1969 listing also adds information about Wi-Fi 802.11ac support, Bluetooth, as well as the 4G connectivity. The Nashville Chatter report also adds that Oppo CPH1969 model has also been certified by Malaysia's SIRIM, but that listing also didn't provided any information.

Separately, a MySmartPrice report claims the Oppo CPH1969 have been sighted in the database of Thailand's NBTC certification agency. The reported NBTC listing writes that the Oppo CPH1969 will be called Oppo F11 Pro. The F-Series is traditionally focused on photography. This listing is of no use for any other specifications.

Meanwhile, Oppo has announced that it is hosting an event on the sidelines of the upcoming Mobile World Congress. The event is scheduled for February 23, and if the text accompanying the event invite is any indication, the company is quite likely to talk about the 10x hybrid optical zoom camera technology at the event. - with the company using a #GetCloser hashtag when promoting the event on Twitter.

There have been rumours that Oppo CPH1969 or CPH1909 could feature the 10x optical zoom camera tech, but we are yet to see any credible evidence of the same. Thus far, the rumoured Oppo F19 Pro or the Oppo Find X2 were the anticipated candidates for new optical zoom tech.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo CPH1969, Oppo CPH1909, Oppo

Further reading: Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo CPH1969, Oppo CPH1909, Oppo

