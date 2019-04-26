Technology News
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition With Bundled Captain America Case Launched in India: Price, Specifications

By | Updated: 26 April 2019 15:49 IST
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition price in India is set at Rs. 27,990

Highlights

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition goes on sale starting May 1

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition comes with a number of goodies

The new Oppo phone can be purchased from Amazon

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition is here. As promised, the Chinese smartphone maker on Friday unveiled the limited Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers edition to mark the release of Avengers: Endgame in the country. The special Avengers edition of the F11 Pro comes in a blue colour option with a glossy finish and a hexagonal pattern. Further, it flaunts a bold red Avengers logo and a red switch button to complete the design. The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition buyers will also receive a number of goodies in the box.

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition price in India

According to Oppo, the new F11 Pro Avengers Edition will retail at Rs. 27,990 in the country for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage version. The pre-orders for the phone are now open via Amazon.in and sales will start May 1. The company notes that the F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition will come with a free Captain America inspired case that sports Cap's iconic shield as a pop socket. Additionally, the Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition box set comes with a stamped collector's badge and a ‘Collection Certificate' with golden stickers of major characters like Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor among others. Lastly, the limited-edition smartphone will feature an Avengers-themed wallpaper.Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition box Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition Box

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition box set contents

The company also says that it will be releasing the Avengers edition of F11 Pro in markets like Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam, Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, and Nigeria to celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame

Apart from the design changes, goodies and increased onboard storage to 128GB, the Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition is same as the vanilla Oppo F11 Pro. To recall, the regular F11 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 24,990.

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro (Review), both limited and regular edition, sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.90 percent screen ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Oppo phone packs a dual camera setup on the back with a single LED flash. The setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, there is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front with f/1.79 lens.

The Oppo F11 Pro also includes a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging, a Micro-USB port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

Do pop-up selfie cameras justify the prices of the Oppo F11 Pro and the Vivo V15 Pro? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition With Bundled Captain America Case Launched in India: Price, Specifications
