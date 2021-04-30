Technology News
loading

Oppo F11 Pro Getting Android 11-Based ColorOS 11 Update in India

Oppo F11 Pro was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 April 2021 12:15 IST
Oppo F11 Pro Getting Android 11-Based ColorOS 11 Update in India

Oppo F11 Pro features a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo F11 Pro is receiving Android 11 update in India
  • The update could be 2.81GB in size
  • Oppo F11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

Oppo F11 Pro is receiving a stable Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update in India. The update was confirmed through a reply by ColorOS' official handle on Twitter. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the changelog or the firmware version of the update. Oppo F11 Pro was launched in March 2019 and ran Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a pop-up selfie camera.

Confirmed over a tweet reply on April 28, Oppo is updating its F11 Pro smartphone to Android 11-based ColorOS 11 in India. The update was first spotted by PiunikaWeb. There has been no information regarding the new features that the update will bring. There is also no information regarding the bundled Android security patch or the firmware version of the update.

As per a screenshot of the update tweeted by user Yogesh Kumar Pandey, the update is 2.81GB in size. It is recommended that the smartphone is updated while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and while it is put on charge. If your Oppo F11 Pro smartphone hasn't received the update yet, you can head to Setting > Software update to manually check for the update.

Oppo hasn't provided details regarding the rollout for ColorOS 11 for many of its smartphones. However, the company had earlier released a schedule for the global rollout plan for Android 11 to many of its devices.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications

Launched in March 2019, Oppo F11 Pro ran Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6. It was subsequently updated to Android 10-based ColorOS 7. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a pop-up selfie camera module. For optics, it has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies housed in a pop-up module. Oppo F11 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W VOOC fast charging support.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Smooth performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • No 4K video recording
  • Micro-USB port
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
Read detailed Oppo F11 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro Specifications, Android 11, ColorOS 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Leads as Global Smartphone Shipments Record 27 Percent YoY Growth in Q1 2021

Related Stories

Oppo F11 Pro Getting Android 11-Based ColorOS 11 Update in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  2. Watch The Space Station Cruising Across The Moon, Caught In Sunlight
  3. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  4. From Lucifer to Army of the Dead, What to Watch in May
  5. iPhone 12 Series in Purple Colour, AirTag Go on Sale
  6. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  8. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  9. IIT Madras Startup Makes 3D-Printed House In Chennai
  10. NASA Pays Rich Homage To Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  2. VPN Hack Within US Federal Agencies Faces Probe as Government Races to Find Clues
  3. Oppo F11 Pro Getting Android 11-Based ColorOS 11 Update in India
  4. Samsung Leads as Global Smartphone Shipments Record 27 Percent YoY Growth in Q1 2021
  5. ‘Disaster Girl’ Zoe Roth Turns Her Meme Into $500,000 NFT
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini in Purple Colour Now Available in India; AirTag Goes on Sale as Well
  7. IBM to Acquire Software Provider Turbonomic for Over $1.5 Billion
  8. Microsoft to Take Smaller Cut From Video Game Developers: Report
  9. NASA Postpones Mars Ingenuity Helicopter’s Fourth Flight Due to Software Glitch
  10. Twitter Warns of Rising Costs, Slow User Growth as Pandemic Boost Fizzles; Meets Revenue Expectations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com