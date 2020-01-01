Oppo has announced Android 10-based ColorOS 7 trial version for Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition. To enrol for the trial version, users will have to first opt-in to beta testing, and then download the latest ColorOS 7 trial version on their phone. The rollout will happen for a select number of users, and once the application quota is filled, Oppo will shut the opt-in process. The company says that it will bring more opportunities to opt-in for the trial version in the future.

The ColorOS official global account tweeted the first batch rollout announcement of ColorOS 7 trial version for the Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition. Interested Oppo smartphone owners must be on the latest software version in order to be eligible to apply for trial version. Ensure all pending software updates are installed before beginning the process of filling the application form. Once done, head to Settings > Software Updates. You will see a settings icon on the top right corner of the screen. Tap on the icon, tap on ‘Trial Version' and an application form should show up. Fill in the necessary details and hit Apply Now. A message confirming successful application should show up. Tap on ‘Done' and head to ‘Software Updates' section to look for a new update. You can then click on ‘Download Now' to start installing the trial version. If you wish to cancel the download of the trial version midway, there is an option to cancel as well.

On a ColorOS community post, Oppo warns that, “This trial version aims at functional testing and may be unstable, but user requirements can be basically met. You may encounter some bugs and are expected to report these bugs to us to help us solve these problems.”

The changelog of ColorOS 7 suggests that the update will bring a new Oppo Sans font, better design and UI, a smart sidebar feature for improved one-hand operation, optimised three-finger screenshot feature, new screenshot settings, navigation gestures 3.0, dark mode, focus mode, a pause button in screen recording, and new colour accessibility mode added to improve the user experience for visually impaired users. The update will also bring new live wallpapers, more screen-off clock styles, a new trim feature in recordings, and a new Soloop video editor as well.

To recall, ColorOS 7 was launched in India in November last year, and about 20 phone models are set to get the update.

ColorOS 7 With Riding Mode, DocVault, Other Localised Features Launched in India