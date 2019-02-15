Technology News

Oppo F11 Pro Alleged Leaked Teaser Reveals Design, Pop-Up Selfie Camera

, 15 February 2019
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Sourav B

  • The Oppo F11 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • It seems to pack an all-screen display and a pop-up selfie camera
  • Oppo is launching the smartphone in India soon

Oppo is gearing up to bring the F11 Pro to India and is putting up a series of teasers on social media to generate interest in the upcoming phone. The new smartphone is set to feature dual camera setup at the back, which houses a 48-megapixel camera. Oppo has also teased a Super Night Pro feature for the Oppo F11 Pro. The F11 Pro will be a part of Oppo's F-Series and is expected to launch in India very soon. This series recently had two additions in the form of the Oppo F9 and the F9 Pro.

We first came to know about the Oppo F11 Pro first when it was leaked via a certification site bearing the model number CPH 1969. The leaked live images of the Oppo F11 Pro finally gave us a glimpse of how the smartphone would look like. Soon after we had the Oppo India Twitter handle teasing the launch of the F11 Pro in the country, while confirming the presence of a 48-megapixel camera and Super Night Mode.

 

A recently published video on YouTube, which seems to be a leaked official teaser, reveals the full design of the F11 Pro. In the 30 second video, we can see a pop-up selfie camera module similar to the one seen on the Vivo Nex and the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro. The earpiece grill is quite sleek and is positioned in the frame of the smartphone. It reveals two colour options, out of which one is a gradient finish. The dual camera module at the back houses the two camera sensors and an LED flash. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner can also be seen below the camera module.

With the selfie camera moved to a pop-up module, the F11 Pro gets a full-screen display without a notch. It has thin bezels on the top and the sides, but the bottom bezel is slightly thicker. The specifications of the F11 Pro are relatively unknown at the moment but with the launch already teased, we won't have to wait for long to find out.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

