Oppo F11 Pro 64GB Variant Price in India Cut, Oppo A5 64GB Variant Price Also Slashed

Oppo A5 64GB variant price now starts at Rs. 11,990

Updated: 3 June 2019 16:36 IST
Oppo F11 Pro was launched back in March this year

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 64GB variant has received its first price cut
  • Oppo F11 Pro price was reduced last month as well
  • The Oppo A5 new price is now reflecting on Flipkart and Amazon

Oppo A5 and Oppo F11 Pro 64GB variants have received permanent price cuts in India. The two phones' prices have been reduced by up to Rs. 2,000. The Oppo A5 64GB variant was launched in April this year, and comes with a dual rear camera setup, has AI Beauty 2.0 to enhance selfies, and a Snapdragon 450 SoC. Earlier last month, Oppo had reduced the price of the Oppo F11 Pro, and now the 64GB variant's price has been reduced even further.

Starting with the Oppo A5, the company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the 64GB variant price has been cut to Rs. 11,990, down from its original price of Rs. 12,990. This means a price drop of Rs. 1,000. Flipkart and Amazon are both listing the Oppo A5 64GB variant with the new price and Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has also confirmed that the price cut has trickled down to offline channels as well. The Oppo A5 64GB variant was launched in India in April this year.

The Oppo F11 Pro 64GB variant price has been cut to Rs. 20,990, down from its last revised price of Rs. 22,990. The 128GB variant price hasn't been revised, and it sticks to its existing price of Rs. 23,990. To recall, the Oppo F11 Pro was launched in India back in March with a price tag of Rs. 24,990. The smartphone debuted in sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. However, the company later added the 128GB storage model that went on sale in the country at a price of Rs. 25,990.

Oppo A5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 on top and flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also packs an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front. Besides, it packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.

Oppo F11 Pro, F11 specifications

The Oppo F11 Pro runs ColorOS 6 with Android 9 Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The F11 Pro also has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Also, there is a 16-megapixel sensor embedded within the pop-up selfie camera module.

The Oppo F11 Pro supports a range of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging tech.

