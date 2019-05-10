Oppo F11 Pro 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon

Oppo F11 Pro appears to have quietly received a higher storage variant in India. The new variant of the Oppo F11 Pro packs 128GB of internal storage ticking alongside 6GB of RAM. The 128GB storage version of the Oppo F11 Pro is now up for purchase on Amazon India priced at Rs. 25,990. Oppo is asking a premium of Rs. 1,000 to double the storage on the Oppo F11 Pro's 128 storage variant compared to its base version with 64GB of storage, which is priced at Rs. 24,990.

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB storage variant price in India Notably, Oppo has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of the Oppo F11 Pro 128GB storage variant. However, the phone is already available from Amazon India, with both the Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour options currently up for grabs. Amazon.in is also offering no-cost EMI and an exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,400 on the Oppo F11 Pro's 128GB storage variant.

The seller is Appario Retail, the same seller as the 64GB storage variant of the Oppo F11 Pro, so it certainly looks like an official listing. We've reached out to Oppo for confirmation and will update this space when we hear back. To recall, the Oppo F11 Pro was launched in India in early March.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications

The Oppo F11 Pro sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired 6GB of RAM. The phone sports dual rear cameras on the back, which consist of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture assisted by a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture.

The phone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and comes with the HyperBoost feature for speeding up the app launch process and optimising the phone's performance. There are a host of camera features as well such as Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Colour Mode. The Oppo F11 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging standard.

