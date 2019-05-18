Oppo F11 has gone on sale in India, via major online retailers. It will also be made available via authorised Oppo retail stores later today. The smartphone's highlights are its 48-megapixel primary sensor on its dual rear camera setup, and its large 4,020mAh battery. To recall, the Oppo F11 smartphone was launched alongside the Oppo F11 Pro in India back in March, but is only now going on sale, with its more powerful sibling already available in the country. Read on for more details about the Oppo F11's price in India, offers, and specifications.

Oppo F11 price in India, launch offers

The Oppo F11 price in India is now set at Rs. 17,990 for its sole 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, after a price revision since its launch at Rs. 19,990. It is available in Fluorite Purple and Marble Green colour variants, starting midnight from major online and offline retailers, including Flipkart and Amazon. Buyers in the first sale via online retailers will receive benefits worth Rs. 7,050 from Reliance Jio, as well as a one-time free screen replacement, an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000, and no-cost EMIs. Paytm Mall buyers get a cashback of Rs. 3,400 in the first sale. As we mentioned, the Oppo F11 was launched in March alongside the Oppo F11 Pro.

Oppo F11 specifications

Oppo F11 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The phone sports waterdrop-style notch with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.90 percent screen ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the imaging front, the company has added a dual camera setup on the back of the Oppo F11 with a single LED flash. The setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Further, the Oppo F11 packs 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is a 4,020mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging, a Micro-USB port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

