Technology News
loading

Oppo Extends Warranty in India Till June 30 Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns

Oppo has set up a WhatsApp helpline number – 9871502777 – that will provide real-time status of operations to customers.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2021 14:46 IST
Oppo Extends Warranty in India Till June 30 Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns

Oppo warranty extension is valid for those expiring during lockdown

Highlights
  • Oppo smartphones, chargers, earphones are covered under extension
  • Oppo has introduced an AI-based Chabot for customer service
  • The company has set up a WhatsApp helpline

Oppo is the latest manufacturer to extend warranty for its devices in India owing to the COVID-19 imposed lockdowns. The company said in a press release that repair warranty for all its products has been extended till June 30 for devices that would reach end of warranty during the lockdown. Oppo joins the likes of Vivo, Poco, and Xiaomi to extend warranties for its devices in India. It has also introduced a WhatsApp number where customers can check status of the operations in real time as service centres remain closed.

Owing to the lockdowns across several states in India to prevent further spread of coronavirus, manufacturers are assisting people in staying home by extending warranties for their devices. Oppo has joined the list of such manufacturers and has announced it will extend warranties for all Oppo products till June 30. This is applicable to devices that will end their warranty during the lockdown. It includes smartphones, chargers, data cables, and earphones.

As Oppo service centres remain closed during lockdowns, the company has set up a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number – 9871502777 – that will provide real-time status of operations to customers. Additionally, to provide better customer support, Oppo is implementing a dedicated AI-powered chatbot called Ollie, which will be available 24x7. Oppo says Ollie can resolve 94.5 percent of customer queries. In case further troubleshooting is required, customers will have the choice to connect with Oppo online teams.

Oppo joins Xiaomi, Poco, and Vivo who also announced warranty extensions on their devices. Both Xiaomi and its sub-brand Poco will be extending warranties for their devices by two months for warranties expiring in May or June. Vivo has extended its warranty by 30 days for all devices of customers living in lockdown-imposed areas. It also announced a handset pick-and-drop service for its customers that is available free-of-cost — depending upon the current situation of the state.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Warranty Extension, Xiaomi, Poco, Vivo, WhatsApp, Chatbot, Ollie
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Flipkart 'Electronics Sale' Live: Discounts on Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F62, Other Smartphones
Realme Narzo 30 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo Extends Warranty in India Till June 30 Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  2. Amazon miniTV In-App Video Streaming Platform Launched in India
  3. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Image of Moon From 55,000 Images: See Here
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  6. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  7. Realme Narzo 30 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  8. The PlayStation 5 India Restocks Have Come and Gone
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Could Be the OnePlus Nord N10 Successor
  10. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
#Latest Stories
  1. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  2. Realme Narzo 30 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Video to Be Auctioned as NFT Before Getting Deleted From YouTube Forever
  4. Oppo Extends Warranty in India Till June 30 Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns
  5. Flipkart 'Electronics Sale' Live: Discounts on Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F62, Other Smartphones
  6. Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, and HomePod mini Can’t Play Lossless Audio via Apple Music: Report
  7. iPhone User Posts Photo of 'Magnetic Sand' Stuck on It: Here's What Actually Happened
  8. Google News Showcase Launched in India With 30 Publishers Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
  9. Xiaomi Extends Warranty in India by 2 Months for Those Ending in May, June Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns
  10. Microsoft Teams Gets Personal Features to Let Friends, Families Stay Connected Virtually
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com