Oppo Extends Warranty in India Till June 30 Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns

Oppo is the latest manufacturer to extend warranty for its devices in India owing to the COVID-19 imposed lockdowns. The company said in a press release that repair warranty for all its products has been extended till June 30 for devices that would reach end of warranty during the lockdown. Oppo joins the likes of Vivo, Poco, and Xiaomi to extend warranties for its devices in India. It has also introduced a WhatsApp number where customers can check status of the operations in real time as service centres remain closed.

Owing to the lockdowns across several states in India to prevent further spread of coronavirus, manufacturers are assisting people in staying home by extending warranties for their devices. Oppo has joined the list of such manufacturers and has announced it will extend warranties for all Oppo products till June 30. This is applicable to devices that will end their warranty during the lockdown. It includes smartphones, chargers, data cables, and earphones.

As Oppo service centres remain closed during lockdowns, the company has set up a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number – 9871502777 – that will provide real-time status of operations to customers. Additionally, to provide better customer support, Oppo is implementing a dedicated AI-powered chatbot called Ollie, which will be available 24x7. Oppo says Ollie can resolve 94.5 percent of customer queries. In case further troubleshooting is required, customers will have the choice to connect with Oppo online teams.

Oppo joins Xiaomi, Poco, and Vivo who also announced warranty extensions on their devices. Both Xiaomi and its sub-brand Poco will be extending warranties for their devices by two months for warranties expiring in May or June. Vivo has extended its warranty by 30 days for all devices of customers living in lockdown-imposed areas. It also announced a handset pick-and-drop service for its customers that is available free-of-cost — depending upon the current situation of the state.