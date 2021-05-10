Oppo on Monday launched its official e-commerce store in India that is claimed to sell over 80 products (including variants) across budget and premium smartphones, IoT products, and wearables. Called Oppo E-Store, the online store is claimed to offer features such as free shipments for all orders above Rs. 499 and cash-on-delivery. Oppo is also giving no-cost EMI schemes through banks such as HDFC, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv. To attract customers, Oppo has also brought offers on select smartphones and wearables that are exclusively applicable through the online store.

The offers that are live under the Grand Opening sale via the Oppo E-Store will be valid until May 17.

Oppo E-Store Grand Opening sale

In terms of the deals available during the Oppo E-Store Grand Opening sale, customers get a Rs. 1,000 discount on purchasing the Oppo Reno 5 Pro (8GB+128GB) or Oppo F19 (6+128GB) along with the Oppo Enco W31 earbuds. There is also a Rs. 700 discount on the purchase of the Oppo A15s or Oppo F17 Pro along with the Oppo Enco W11. Additionally, Oppo has tied up with HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Standard Chartered to provide a 10 percent instant discount and no-cost EMI options across all available smartphones.

Oppo is also hosting a Re. 1 flash deal for the Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco W11, and Oppo Band Style (Vanilla & Black) wearables as well as the Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A5s, Oppo F11, Oppo F15, and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. There will also be up to 80 percent discount under a flash sale for select Oppo smartphone models.

Customers can also get a Mystery box by adding Re. 1 to their orders for the Oppo A31 (2020), Oppo A53, Oppo A12, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo A54, and the Oppo Enco X. The Mystery box is claimed to include the Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo Band Style, Oppo Enco W31, Bluetooth speaker, or a Power Bank worth Rs. 1,099 or Rs. 1,999.

The Oppo E-Store offers a list of payment options, namely cash-on-delivery, EMI, card, wallet, netbanking, and UPI. The company is shipping orders via Blue Dart. It is also claimed to offer a 30-day exchange for quality issues and 12-month warranty.

Shipments via the Oppo E-Store may, however, take some time as most cities in India are currently on weekly lockdowns due to the surge of coronavirus cases.

