Oppo E-Store Launched in India, Brings Introductory Deals, Offers on Select Phones, Wearables

The offers under the Oppo E-Store Grand Opening sale will be valid until May 17.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 May 2021 13:17 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo E-Store in India offers free shipments for all orders above Rs. 499

Highlights
  • Oppo E-Store has been launched in India
  • Oppo has brought a Grand Opening sale to attract customers
  • Oppo’s online store offers 10 percent instant discount via select banks

Oppo on Monday launched its official e-commerce store in India that is claimed to sell over 80 products (including variants) across budget and premium smartphones, IoT products, and wearables. Called Oppo E-Store, the online store is claimed to offer features such as free shipments for all orders above Rs. 499 and cash-on-delivery. Oppo is also giving no-cost EMI schemes through banks such as HDFC, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv. To attract customers, Oppo has also brought offers on select smartphones and wearables that are exclusively applicable through the online store.

The offers that are live under the Grand Opening sale via the Oppo E-Store will be valid until May 17.

Oppo E-Store Grand Opening sale

In terms of the deals available during the Oppo E-Store Grand Opening sale, customers get a Rs. 1,000 discount on purchasing the Oppo Reno 5 Pro (8GB+128GB) or Oppo F19 (6+128GB) along with the Oppo Enco W31 earbuds. There is also a Rs. 700 discount on the purchase of the Oppo A15s or Oppo F17 Pro along with the Oppo Enco W11. Additionally, Oppo has tied up with HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Standard Chartered to provide a 10 percent instant discount and no-cost EMI options across all available smartphones.

Oppo is also hosting a Re. 1 flash deal for the Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco W11, and Oppo Band Style (Vanilla & Black) wearables as well as the Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A5s, Oppo F11, Oppo F15, and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. There will also be up to 80 percent discount under a flash sale for select Oppo smartphone models.

Customers can also get a Mystery box by adding Re. 1 to their orders for the Oppo A31 (2020), Oppo A53, Oppo A12, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo A54, and the Oppo Enco X. The Mystery box is claimed to include the Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo Band Style, Oppo Enco W31, Bluetooth speaker, or a Power Bank worth Rs. 1,099 or Rs. 1,999.

The Oppo E-Store offers a list of payment options, namely cash-on-delivery, EMI, card, wallet, netbanking, and UPI. The company is shipping orders via Blue Dart. It is also claimed to offer a 30-day exchange for quality issues and 12-month warranty.

Shipments via the Oppo E-Store may, however, take some time as most cities in India are currently on weekly lockdowns due to the surge of coronavirus cases.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo E Store, Oppo E Store Grand Opening sale, Oppo India, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
US Struggles to Transport Fuel After Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack Cuts East Coast
Comment
