Oppo developing its own chip called Oppo M1: Report

Taking a cue from smartphone makers like Huawei and Samsung who make their own processors, Chinese handset maker Oppo is now said to be working to release its proprietary mobile chipset. The processor will be reportedly used to drive future Oppo models.

According to a trademark filed in EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office), Oppo's chip will be called Oppo M1. People familiar with the matter say that Oppo has hired engineers from Speadtrum as well as MediaTek to work on the M1 chip, Lets Go Digital reported on Thursday.

No specifics are known about the Oppo M1 right now or whether it will be offered to other smartphone makers, including other smartphone brands from Oppo parent BBK Electronics.

While Huawei, Samsung, and Apple have been successfully making mobile chips for their use, Xiaomi seems to have given up after just one chip – Surge S1 – that was released in 2017. It will interesting to see what will be the fate of Oppo's endeavour.

Lets Go Digital speculates that we might hear about the Oppo M1 chip at the next year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Oppo is also working to offer 5G services on all smartphones in 2020 that can cost more than $420, which is roughly Rs 30,000.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker is looking to make India a global export hub.