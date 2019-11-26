Technology News
Oppo Days Sale Brings Discounts on Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Oppo F9, and More; Exchange Offers Also in Tow

Oppo Days sale will continue through November 27 on Flipkart.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 16:18 IST
Oppo Days sale offers additional exchange discounts on Reno 2 series

Highlights
  • Oppo F11 4GB RAM variant has got a price cut of Rs. 2,000
  • Oppo F11 Pro 6GB + 64GB version can be bought at just Rs. 15,990
  • Oppo F9 and F9 Pro have also received discounts

Oppo Days is the latest promotion available for Oppo smartphones on e-retailer Flipkart in the country. The Oppo Days sale brings great offers on various Oppo phones, including Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Oppo A3s, Oppo Reno 2 series, and more. Oppo Days sale went live on November 24 and will continue until tomorrow, i.e., November 27. In addition to various price discounts, Flipkart and Oppo are also offering exchange offers on some Oppo smartphones. Read on to find out more details on which Oppo phones are available with discounts and other offers.

Oppo Days sale: Discounts on mobile phones

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11

Oppo F11 Pro 6GB + 64GB variant is being offered at just Rs. 15,990, down from its existing price of Rs. 20,990. While the 6GB + 128GB variant has not received any discount, the buyers of this variant will get an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 if they exchange their old phone for Oppo F11 Pro. Further, Flipkart has listed 10 percent cashback for buyers paying with HDFC Bank debit card.

 

Oppo F11 price has also been reduced as a part of the Oppo Days sale. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone can be purchased for just Rs. 12,990, down from its existing price of Rs. 14,990. The 6GB + 128GB model hasn't got a discount, but the buyers will get an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,500 if they exchange their own phone for Oppo F11. The HDFC bank offer is available for Oppo F11 as well.

 

Oppo A3s

Oppo's budget smartphone – A3s – has also received a price discount during the ongoing Oppo Days sale. You can purchase the base variant of the phone with 2GB of RAM at Rs. 6,990, down from its existing price of Rs. 7,990, whereas the 3GB RAM variant can be grabbed at Rs. 7,990, down from Rs. 9,990.

 

Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo Days sale includes a price discount on Oppo F9 and the phone's 4GB + 64GB variant can be purchased at just Rs. 13,990, down from its regular price of Rs. 16,990. Similarly, Oppo F9 Pro have also been discounted to Rs. 13,990 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. It is normally sold at Rs. 21,990.

 
 

Oppo K1, Oppo A7

For consumers who can pay for their purchases online will get extra Rs. 1,000 discount on buying Oppo K1 (4GB + 64GB) and Oppo A7 (all variants).

Oppo Days sale: Additional exchange discount on mobile phones

Apart from the above price discounts, Oppo Days sale is offering additional exchange discounts on a number of smartphones, here's a quick look at the Oppo phones and how much additional exchange discount you will get.

Oppo phone Additional exchange discount Starting price
Oppo Reno 2 Rs. 3,500 Rs. 36,990
Oppo Reno 2Z Rs. 3,500 Rs. 27,990
Oppo Reno 2F Rs. 3,500 Rs. 23,990
Oppo A9 2020 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 15,990
Oppo A5 2020 Rs. 2,500 Rs. 13,990
Oppo A5s Rs. 1,500 Rs. 8,450
Oppo A9 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 15,490
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Rs. 5,000 Rs. 36,990
