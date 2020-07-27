Technology News
Oppo F15 Starts Receiving ColorOS 7 Update With Android 10 in India

The update will also be rolled out in other South Asian countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 July 2020 14:08 IST
Oppo F15 Starts Receiving ColorOS 7 Update With Android 10 in India

ColorOS 7 update also includes a revised custom skin, cleaner UI, optimised camera and Game Space

Highlights
  • Oppo F15, A91 users will get Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update soon
  • The update will bring features like Dark Mode, and gesture navigation
  • Oppo F15 is also available with up to 8GB RAM

Oppo F15 has started receiving the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 software update. Additionally, Oppo A91, which is the same phone as Oppo F15, is also getting the same update in the markets that it is available. The update will essentially bring all those features that Google brought in Android 10, including system-wide Dark Mode and navigation gestures. Further, the update will also have a smart sidebar with added settings and an optimised Album UI to help look up photos quickly. The news comes almost a month after the Chinese smartphone brand had rolled out the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 system update for Oppo F7.

Oppo ColorOS 7 update features, countries available

Apart from the system-wide Dark Mode and the optimized Album UI mentioned above, the ColorOS 7 update also includes a revised custom skin, cleaner UI, optimised camera and Game Space gaming app hub. According to the announcement made on the ColorOS community page, users in India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Russia, and Kazakhstan will get the update. You can check out the detailed changelog on the Oppo community website.

In fact, Oppo had released a roadmap of the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout for its smartphones in India. A total of 20 Oppo devices, including the Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo Find X (and its variants), Oppo Reno Series, Oppo K3 and Oppo A9 will all be running on Android 10 after two phases of update roll out is completed.

Earlier this month, Google announced that the adoption of Android 10 was much faster than any previous versions of Android, with the latest version running on 100 million devices five months post launch — which is 28 percent faster than Android Pie.

Oppo F15, A91 specifications

Oppo F15 is essentially a rebranded version of the Oppo A91 that was launched in China in December last year. The Oppo F15 debuted in India a month after the China launch.

The Oppo F15 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor, coupled with Mali G72 MP3 GPU. Customers have an option to purchase a 4GB or 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone houses a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

In the camera department, the Oppo F15 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with f.2.4 lens for portrait, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo F15

Oppo F15

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Lean software
  • Good battery life
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average camera quality
Read detailed Oppo F15 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
