Oppo Opens Registrations for Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Trial Version for 10 Phones in India: All Details

ColorOS 7 is based on Android 10 and it brings a new UI, system-wide Dark Mode, optimised three-finger screenshot, fast user experience, and much more.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 February 2020 17:27 IST
ColorOS 7 update brings a new digital ID document manager DocVault

ColorOS 7 update brings a new digital ID document manager DocVault

Highlights
  • Oppo has reserved 2,000 seats for Oppo Find X testers
  • Users can register for the trial version by going to Settings
  • It has reserved 4,000 seats for Oppo R17 series testers

Oppo has announced the rollout of ColorOS 7 trial version for 10 smartphones in India. The list includes the Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo Find X, Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and Oppo Find X SuperVOOC Edition. ColorOS 7 is based on Android 10 and it brings a new UI, system-wide Dark Mode, optimised three-finger screenshot, fast user experience, and much more.

Oppo notes that it has opened up only 2,000 tester seats for the Oppo Find X, and 4,000 seats for the Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro. To test out the new ColorOS 7 update before it releases in the stable channel, compatible phone users can apply manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Tap the ‘Settings icon' on the upper right corner of the screen > Click on Trial Version. A form will show up, which needs to be filled and after ticking on the ‘Terms and Conditions' checkbox, hit Apply Now. A message confirming successful application should show up. Tap ‘Done' and head to ‘Software Updates' section to look for the new ColorOS 7 update. Hit ‘Download Now' if you see the trial version to start the installation process. If you wish to cancel the download of the trial version midway, there is an option to cancel as well.

Because it's a trial version, the update may not be completely stable, and a few bugs may hinder the user experience. The update is recommended for developers and expert beta testers only, as Oppo engineers expect constructive feedback from testers to refine their software before releasing it commercially.

As mentioned, ColorOS 7 brings a new UI, an improved smart sidebar, new screenshot settings, dark mode, focus mode, a pause button in screen recording, digital ID document manager DocVault, a new Soloop video editor, new live wallpapers, a new trim feature in recordings, new colour accessibility mode added to improve the user experience for visually impaired users, and much more.

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Insane charging speeds
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • 3D camera feature doesn’t work yet
Read detailed Oppo R17 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Smooth performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • No 4K video recording
  • Micro-USB port
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
Read detailed Oppo F11 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design
  • Good camera performance
  • Vivid display
  • Snappy performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Hidden camera slows down face recognition
Read detailed Oppo Find X review
Display 6.42-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3730mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
