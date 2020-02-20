Oppo has announced the rollout of ColorOS 7 trial version for 10 smartphones in India. The list includes the Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo Find X, Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and Oppo Find X SuperVOOC Edition. ColorOS 7 is based on Android 10 and it brings a new UI, system-wide Dark Mode, optimised three-finger screenshot, fast user experience, and much more.

Oppo notes that it has opened up only 2,000 tester seats for the Oppo Find X, and 4,000 seats for the Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro. To test out the new ColorOS 7 update before it releases in the stable channel, compatible phone users can apply manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Tap the ‘Settings icon' on the upper right corner of the screen > Click on Trial Version. A form will show up, which needs to be filled and after ticking on the ‘Terms and Conditions' checkbox, hit Apply Now. A message confirming successful application should show up. Tap ‘Done' and head to ‘Software Updates' section to look for the new ColorOS 7 update. Hit ‘Download Now' if you see the trial version to start the installation process. If you wish to cancel the download of the trial version midway, there is an option to cancel as well.

Because it's a trial version, the update may not be completely stable, and a few bugs may hinder the user experience. The update is recommended for developers and expert beta testers only, as Oppo engineers expect constructive feedback from testers to refine their software before releasing it commercially.

As mentioned, ColorOS 7 brings a new UI, an improved smart sidebar, new screenshot settings, dark mode, focus mode, a pause button in screen recording, digital ID document manager DocVault, a new Soloop video editor, new live wallpapers, a new trim feature in recordings, new colour accessibility mode added to improve the user experience for visually impaired users, and much more.