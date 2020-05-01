Technology News
loading

Oppo K3, Oppo K5 to Receive Stable Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in May

Oppo K5 users can install the stable update on May 20 and Oppo K3 users will be able to do so on May 29.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 1 May 2020 19:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo K3, Oppo K5 to Receive Stable Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in May

Oppo released ColorOS 7 in November last year

Highlights
  • Oppo K3, Oppo A9 will be receiving ColorOS 7 update in May
  • The update timeline for several smartphones has been revealed
  • ColorOS 7 brings a new UI, dark mode, and system improvements

Oppo has released a timeline for the stable Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rollout for the Oppo K3 and Oppo K5 smartphones. These phones will be receiving the stable update in May. Oppo has also announced the beta update schedule for its Oppo A9, Oppo A9x, Oppo A11, and other smartphones. The company had recently made the stable ColorOS 7 update available for some of its other smartphones like Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno Z, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, and Oppo R17 bringing features like a new UI, navigation gestures 3.0, and live wallpapers.

According to post by ColorOS on Weibo, the latest batch of smartphones to receive the stable and beta updates will be receiving them by the end of May. As per the timeline, Oppo K3 users will be able to install the stable update on May 29. The Android 10-based stable update will be made available for Oppo K5 on May 20.

Oppo A11 and Oppo A11x will receive the beta update on May 15 and. Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition users will be getting the update on May 30. Oppo A9, Oppo A9x, and Oppo R15 will receive the ColorOS 7 beta update on May 28.


ColorOS 7 was announced by Oppo back in November. Its rollout began with several Oppo Reno series phones. At the time of launch itself, it was informed that Oppo R15, Oppo K3, Oppo A9, Oppo A9x, Oppo A11, and Oppo A11x will receive the update in the second quarter of 2020. It was launched in India about a week later.

The ColorOS 7 interface on top of Android 10 brings a new UI, customisable icons, a better sidebar, dark mode, focus mode, a pause button in screen recording, digital ID document manager DocVault, new screenshot settings, new live wallpapers, and a new trim feature in recordings. It also has a new colour accessibility mode to help visually impaired users use their phone properly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A9, Oppo A9x, Oppo R15, Oppo A11x, Oppo A11, Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition, Oppo K5
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
How to Recover Deleted Photos, Videos From Google Photos on Mobile, Web
Mrs. Serial Killer Review: Jacqueline Fernandez Competes With Herself for the Title of Netflix’s Worst Movie
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

Oppo K3, Oppo K5 to Receive Stable Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in May
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mrs. Serial Killer Is One of the Stupidest Movies of All Time
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  3. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  4. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  5. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  6. Xiaomi Is Allegedly Silently Sending Data of Its Users to Remote Servers
  7. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Mrs. Serial Killer, The Imitation Game, Room, and More on Netflix in May
  10. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K3, Oppo K5 to Receive Stable Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in May
  2. Chinese Startup Rokid Sees Opportunity With COVID-Fighting Smart Glasses
  3. Fortnite World Cup 2020 and Dota 2 International Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic
  4. Huawei Watch GT 2e Price in India Tipped By Flipkart Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-Orders for PS4, Xbox One Now Live in India: Price, Editions, Bonus Features
  6. MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Is the New Mobile Chip for Everyday Gamers
  7. Oppo A92 Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked On Retail Site
  8. Realme X50 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Start Receiving Software Updates in India With New Features
  9. PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India Dropped to Rs. 499 a Month
  10. LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com