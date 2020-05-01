Oppo has released a timeline for the stable Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rollout for the Oppo K3 and Oppo K5 smartphones. These phones will be receiving the stable update in May. Oppo has also announced the beta update schedule for its Oppo A9, Oppo A9x, Oppo A11, and other smartphones. The company had recently made the stable ColorOS 7 update available for some of its other smartphones like Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno Z, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, and Oppo R17 bringing features like a new UI, navigation gestures 3.0, and live wallpapers.

According to post by ColorOS on Weibo, the latest batch of smartphones to receive the stable and beta updates will be receiving them by the end of May. As per the timeline, Oppo K3 users will be able to install the stable update on May 29. The Android 10-based stable update will be made available for Oppo K5 on May 20.

Oppo A11 and Oppo A11x will receive the beta update on May 15 and. Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition users will be getting the update on May 30. Oppo A9, Oppo A9x, and Oppo R15 will receive the ColorOS 7 beta update on May 28.



ColorOS 7 was announced by Oppo back in November. Its rollout began with several Oppo Reno series phones. At the time of launch itself, it was informed that Oppo R15, Oppo K3, Oppo A9, Oppo A9x, Oppo A11, and Oppo A11x will receive the update in the second quarter of 2020. It was launched in India about a week later.

The ColorOS 7 interface on top of Android 10 brings a new UI, customisable icons, a better sidebar, dark mode, focus mode, a pause button in screen recording, digital ID document manager DocVault, new screenshot settings, new live wallpapers, and a new trim feature in recordings. It also has a new colour accessibility mode to help visually impaired users use their phone properly.