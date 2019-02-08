Technology News

Oppo ColorOS 6.0 Update to Bring App Drawer, Coming to Realme Phones as Well

, 08 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo ColorOS 6.0 Update to Bring App Drawer, Coming to Realme Phones as Well

ColorOS 6.0 was announced in November last year

Highlights

  • ColorOS 6.0 will bring an app drawer feature
  • The app drawer will need to be enabled in Settings menu
  • The update will also bring a new gradient interface, new font

ColorOS 6.0 was announced in November with many new features like a fresh gradient interface, a new font style, and AI machine-learning capabilities to reduce power consumption and more. Now, a new FAQ post on the Realme forums confirms that ColorOS 6.0 will bring an app drawer as well. This means that users of Realme and Oppo phones that get the ColorOS 6.0 update in the future will not have to switch to a third-party launcher just to be able to use an app drawer.

On its weekly FAQ post on the Realme forums, the company has confirmed that ColorOS 6.0 will get an app drawer. The post claims that this has been a highly requested feature and it is finally arriving with the next big update. The company claims that the app drawer will not be enabled by default, and users will have to toggle it on in Settings. So ColorOS 6.0 won't force consumers to use the app drawer, but is making it available for those who like their home screen to be a neat affair.

The company also says that the future update will enable the ability to take pictures by tapping on the fingerprint sensor. It will also bring a more optimised version of its built-in browser that will reduce power consumption further.

ColorOS 6.0 was confirmed to roll out this year when it was announced back in November 2018. There has been no word on a launch timeline from Oppo or Realme, but the update rollout should not be too far. Apart from the app drawer, ColorOS 6.0 will bring a bezel-less or 'borderless' design with a lighter colour scheme. The new OS comes with a lot of White and gradient backgrounds to make the user interface appear simpler and more spacious. It also brings a new font called Oppo Sans, which Oppo has developed along with Chinese company Hanyi.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ColorOS 6.0, ColorOS 6, Oppo, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Accuses National Enquirer Parent Company of 'Extortion' Over 'Intimate Texts'
Richard Branson Says He'll Fly to Space by July Aboard Virgin Galactic Spaceship
Oppo ColorOS 6.0 Update to Bring App Drawer, Coming to Realme Phones as Well
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

InFocus Vision 3 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Vivo V15 Pro Teased With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  3. Motorola Introduces 4 New Moto G7-Series Smartphones
  4. Xiaomi Launches Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in India: What You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today
  6. Canon EOS RP Budget Full-Frame Camera Leaks With Photos, Specifications
  7. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  8. Google Quashes PNG Bug, but Millions of Android Users Still at Risk
  9. These Popular iPhone Apps Are Reportedly Secretly Recording Your Screen
  10. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.