ColorOS 6.0 was announced in November with many new features like a fresh gradient interface, a new font style, and AI machine-learning capabilities to reduce power consumption and more. Now, a new FAQ post on the Realme forums confirms that ColorOS 6.0 will bring an app drawer as well. This means that users of Realme and Oppo phones that get the ColorOS 6.0 update in the future will not have to switch to a third-party launcher just to be able to use an app drawer.

On its weekly FAQ post on the Realme forums, the company has confirmed that ColorOS 6.0 will get an app drawer. The post claims that this has been a highly requested feature and it is finally arriving with the next big update. The company claims that the app drawer will not be enabled by default, and users will have to toggle it on in Settings. So ColorOS 6.0 won't force consumers to use the app drawer, but is making it available for those who like their home screen to be a neat affair.

The company also says that the future update will enable the ability to take pictures by tapping on the fingerprint sensor. It will also bring a more optimised version of its built-in browser that will reduce power consumption further.

ColorOS 6.0 was confirmed to roll out this year when it was announced back in November 2018. There has been no word on a launch timeline from Oppo or Realme, but the update rollout should not be too far. Apart from the app drawer, ColorOS 6.0 will bring a bezel-less or 'borderless' design with a lighter colour scheme. The new OS comes with a lot of White and gradient backgrounds to make the user interface appear simpler and more spacious. It also brings a new font called Oppo Sans, which Oppo has developed along with Chinese company Hanyi.