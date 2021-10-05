Technology News
Oppo to Debut Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 on October 11: How to Watch Livestream, Top Features

Oppo also announced a new update policy for its smartphones launched after 2019.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 October 2021 13:24 IST
Oppo to Debut Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 on October 11: How to Watch Livestream, Top Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo ColorOS 12 will be streamed live on YouTube on October 11

Highlights
  • ColorOS 12 will reach more than 110 devices when launched
  • It gets a bunch of new features like Omoji, Quick View cards, more
  • ColorOS 12's open beta has reached Oppo Find X3 series, OnePlus 9 series

Oppo's ColorOS 12 has been confirmed to release in India on October 11. ColorOS 12 — based on Android 12 — will be launched through an online event that will see it being launched globally. The new operating system (OS) was first unveiled globally in September and the company highlighted all the new features that will be incorporated in ColorOS 12 when it is launched next week. Oppo Find X3 series and OnePlus 9 series are the first devices to receive the Android 12 update in open beta.

Oppo has announced that its ColorOS 12 will be launching in India on October 11 at 2:30pm IST. ColorOS 12 will make its debut in other global markets as well on the date. During the launch event, the Chinese tech giant will detail the new design, features, performance, and rollout timeline of the new ColorOS. The Android 12-based OS will cover more than 110 devices and 150 users globally. The launch event will be held on YouTube. You can watch it live below:

There is also a new update policy for Oppo smartphones launched post 2019. Oppo will guarantee three major Android updates for the Oppo Find X series, two Android updates for Oppo Reno and Oppo F-series smartphones, and one major Android update for some Oppo A-series smartphones. Additionally, the Find X series, Reno, and F-series smartphones will get four years of regular security patch updates, while the A-series will get three years of regular security patch updates.

ColorOS 12 features

ColorOS 12 was first announced in September and comes with a bunch of new features. It will bring new Quick View cards, a 3D avatar called Omoji, and a bunch of shortcuts. These shortcuts comprise gestures such as a single click to switch to a small window, a double click to switch to full-screen, and an option to drag the corners to adjust the size. Furthermore, the new Android skin will let users operate the smartphone with a Windows 10 or Windows 11 laptop.

Earlier this week, through a post on Weibo, Oppo and OnePlus announced that the Oppo Find X3 series and OnePlus 9 series smartphones are receiving an open beta of ColorOS 12 in China. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro received a different version of ColorOS 12 — A.11 — while Oppo Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition received A.27 version of the update. The vanilla Oppo Find X3 got A.28 version of ColorOS 12.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Windows 11 Now Available for Download in India: How to Get It on Your PC, Top New Features

