Oppo ColorOS 12 Global Version With Redesigned UI, Improved Privacy Launched: Rollout Plan, Changes, Features

Oppo ColorOS 12 will be rolled out in India in November starting with Oppo Reno 6 Series.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 October 2021 17:06 IST
Oppo ColorOS 12 Global Version With Redesigned UI, Improved Privacy Launched: Rollout Plan, Changes, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo's ColorOS 12's rollout schedule mentions its devices will get the update by the second half of 2022

Highlights
  • ColorOS 12 will be rolled out first for Oppo Find X3 Pro users
  • It gets new privacy, security, productivity features
  • Oppo plans to release ColorOS 12 for 110 devices, 150 million users

Oppo on Monday unveiled the global version of its Android 12-based custom ROM, ColorOS 12, after first unveiling the China-specific version first in September. With the announcement, the company has revealed new operating system (OS) by Oppo will be released in India in November, and detailed other rollout plans. ColorOS 12 also adds support for 13 major Indian languages along with 54 other languages. Oppo mentions that its Android 12-based OS has incorporated stock-Android based features like Material You. Oppo Find X3 Pro will be the first smartphone to receive ColorOS 12 public beta update. The new OS also has many privacy, security, and productivity features, along with a redesigned user interface (UI).

ColorOS 12 global version rollout schedule

ColorOS 12 global version based on Android 12 will be rolled out for Oppo and OnePlus. It will first make its way to the public as a public beta update for Oppo Find X3 Pro users in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Oppo has also given a rollout schedule for the global version of the new OS and mentions that the public beta update will reach India next month - starting with Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition. The rest of the devices and the markets will be receiving the update by the second half of 2022. Oppo mentions that it plans to roll out the new ColorOS to over 110 devices and 150 million users.

ColorOS 12 global version features

Oppo's ColorOS 12 global version is built on top of Oppo's Infinite Design concept and packs softer icons and animations. It has also incorporated Android 12's wallpaper-based theming system with Material You. Oppo has also included App Cloner with the latest version of ColorOS. Oppo has mentioned that it has made the ColorOS 12 more developer-friendly by adding free camera SDKs that covers ultra steady video shooting, HDR, super wide-angle, and more. Additionally, it has become more developer-friendly with its HyperBoost and colour vision enhancement.

The privacy and security features have also received an improvement with ColorOS 12. It gets Privacy Dashboards, approximate location sharing, and microphone and camera indicators. Additionally, ColorOS 12 retains Oppo's Private System, Private Safe, App Lock, and more such privacy features. Oppo further mentions that its privacy features are ePrivacy and ISO27001 certified.

Furthermore, ColorOS 12 global version gets the three-finger translate feature for Google Lens and a Phone Manager to boost productivity. Oppo also mentions that new OS has an average of 30 percent and 20 percent lower memory and battery consumption, respectively. Oppo's new OS now has a low 2.75 percent system ageing rate.

The original China-specific ColorOS 12 was first announced with a rollout schedule in September, with mostly the same features. It also gets Quick View cards and new shortcuts that include a click to switch to a small window, double click to switch to full screen, and the ability to adjust the size of the floating window. It also comes with a new 3D avatar feature called Omoji.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo, ColorOS, ColorOS 12, Android 12, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, Oppo ColorOS 12, ColorOS 12 Global Version, OnePlus
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of Select New Smartphones: All Details

Comment
 
 

