Oppo has revealed the China rollout plan for ColorOS 12, the latest version of its Android 12-based operating system, for the first quarter of 2022. The Chinese company has listed the handsets which will receive beta and stable versions of ColorOS 12 in the coming year. Several smartphones such as Oppo Find X3 series, OnePlus 9 series, and Oppo Reno 6 series have already got the stable version of the new OS. Meanwhile, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau has written a letter to OnePlus users, listing problems being faced in delivering ColorOS updates to older OnePlus handsets.

As per the information available on Oppo China website, ColorOS 12 public beta will start to roll out starting January 17. The first set of phones which will get the public beta belong to Oppo Reno 4 series, OnePlus 8 series, and OnePlus 8T. From February 2022, Oppo Reno 3, Oppo K9 Pro, Oppo K7, and Oppo A72 will get the public beta. Oppo Reno 7 series, Oppo A93s, Oppo A92s, Oppo A56 5G, and Oppo A55 will get beta in March.

Furthermore, smartphones including Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G and Oppo Reno 5 5G will get the stable update from January 6, Oppo Reno 5 Pro will be updated starting January 17, and Oppo A95 5G will start getting the stable updates starting January 20. As mentioned, Oppo Find X3 series, OnePlus 9 series, and Oppo Reno 6 series have already got the stable version of ColorOS 12.

Meanwhile, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau has written a letter to customers detailing why the ColorOS rollout for older OnePlus handsets which run on HydrogenOS is getting delayed. He says that the company wants to deliver a seamless experience but also a seamless migration process so that the data of the users is not lost, hence the developers are taking more time in rolling out the updates. If we look at the ColorOS Q1 2022 rollout plan, there are only three phones which are scheduled to get the ColorOS 12 update.