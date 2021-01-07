Oppo has unveiled the global rollout plan for its Android 11-based ColorOS 11 for January. The company revealed the names of the devices that will receive beta and official versions of ColorOS 11 this month. The company has also specified the regions where the updates will roll out. The stable version will be rolled out in batches, so it may take some time for the update to reach all users using the same Oppo phone.

The January 2021 Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update rollout plan for Oppo phones was announced by Oppo Global through a tweet and community post.

Devices that are currently receiving the stable update of ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 are Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo Reno 4F, Oppo A93, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 4 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 4G, Oppo Reno 4 4G, Oppo Reno 4 Lite, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G, Oppo Reno 3 4G and Oppo A72.

The Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G devices in Australia have started receiving the ColorOS 11 stable update, while Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition devices in India and Indonesia will start receiving it from tomorrow, January 8. The Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G will receive the stable update in Thailand and Philippines from January 15, and the Oppo A9 devices in India will start receiving the update from January 21.

If you have an eligible Oppo device and want to update to the stable version of ColorOS 11, go to Settings > Software Update.

The Oppo F11 and the Oppo F11 Pro have started receiving the beta version of ColorOS 11. The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition devices in India and Indonesia are also currently receiving the update. The Oppo A52 users in India, Indonesia, and Pakistan are receiving the beta version of ColorOS 11 update.

The ColorOS 11 beta update is also currently rolling out to Oppo A92 phones in Indonesia, Thailand, and Eygpt, Oppo A9 in India, and Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G users in Thailand, Philippines, and Australia.

From January 26 onwards, the Oppo Reno 2F in India and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom in India and Indonesia will start receiving the beta version of ColorOS 11. The Oppo F15 in India will start getting the update from January 29.

