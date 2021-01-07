Technology News
Oppo Announces Global Rollout Plan for Android 11-Based ColorOS 11 for January

Oppo is rolling out the stable and beta versions of ColorOS 11 for devices in different regions.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 7 January 2021 19:14 IST
Oppo F17 Pro is among the phones the ColorOS 11 stable update has started rolling out to

Highlights
  • Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro in India will get the stable update tomorrow
  • The stable ColorOS 11 update will roll out batch-by-batch
  • Oppo A9 in India will receive the update stable update from January 21

Oppo has unveiled the global rollout plan for its Android 11-based ColorOS 11 for January. The company revealed the names of the devices that will receive beta and official versions of ColorOS 11 this month. The company has also specified the regions where the updates will roll out. The stable version will be rolled out in batches, so it may take some time for the update to reach all users using the same Oppo phone.

The January 2021 Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update rollout plan for Oppo phones was announced by Oppo Global through a tweet and community post.

Oppo ColorOS 11 stable update

Devices that are currently receiving the stable update of ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 are Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo Reno 4F, Oppo A93, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 4 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 4G, Oppo Reno 4 4G, Oppo Reno 4 Lite, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G, Oppo Reno 3 4G and Oppo A72.

The Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G devices in Australia have started receiving the ColorOS 11 stable update, while Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition devices in India and Indonesia will start receiving it from tomorrow, January 8. The Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G will receive the stable update in Thailand and Philippines from January 15, and the Oppo A9 devices in India will start receiving the update from January 21.

If you have an eligible Oppo device and want to update to the stable version of ColorOS 11, go to Settings > Software Update.

Oppo ColorOS 11 beta update

The Oppo F11 and the Oppo F11 Pro have started receiving the beta version of ColorOS 11. The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition devices in India and Indonesia are also currently receiving the update. The Oppo A52 users in India, Indonesia, and Pakistan are receiving the beta version of ColorOS 11 update.

The ColorOS 11 beta update is also currently rolling out to Oppo A92 phones in Indonesia, Thailand, and Eygpt, Oppo A9 in India, and Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G users in Thailand, Philippines, and Australia.

From January 26 onwards, the Oppo Reno 2F in India and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom in India and Indonesia will start receiving the beta version of ColorOS 11. The Oppo F15 in India will start getting the update from January 29.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change to Share Data With Facebook

