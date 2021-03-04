Technology News
Oppo ColorOS 11 Global Rollout Plan Revealed for March: Here Are All the Details

Oppo is currently rolling out the stable and beta versions of ColorOS 11 for devices in various regions.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 March 2021 14:21 IST
Oppo ColorOS 11 Global Rollout Plan Revealed for March: Here Are All the Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Android 11-based ColorOS 11 stable version will be rolled out in batches

Highlights
  • Android 11-based ColorOS 11 was unveiled in September
  • Europe rollout plan is not applicable for carrier-exclusive models
  • Oppo revealed its March ColorOS 11 rollout plan via a tweet

Oppo has unveiled the global rollout plan for its Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update for March. The company revealed the devices, which also include a number of models launched in India, that will receive beta and official versions of ColorOS 11 this month. The stable version will be rolled out in batches, which means it may take some time for the update to reach all Oppo smartphones in various regions. The Europe rollout plan doesn't apply to carrier-exclusive models, the company noted.

The Chinese company's ColorOS global handle used a tweet to announce March's Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update rollout schedule. The tweet mentions three groups. The first one consists of smartphones that will get the beta version of the OS, the second shows which phones will get stable versions, and the third has Oppo smartphones launched in European Union and European Economic Area that will get the stable version.

Indian variants of Oppo smartphones that are getting the beta version of the ColorOS 11 include Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Oppo F15. From March 10, Oppo Reno 2, and from March 17, Oppo Reno 2Z will start receiving the beta update in India. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Oppo A91 will also get the beta version of the OS in Indonesia.

Smartphones including Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo Find X2 Lite, Find X2 Neo, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo Reno 4F, Oppo A93, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 4 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 4G, Oppo Reno 4Z 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Lite, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G, Reno 3 4G, Reno 3 Pro 4G, Oppo A71, Oppo A92, Oppo A52, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, and Oppo A9 are currently receiving the official version of the ColorOS 11.

From March 9, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (India and Indonesia), from March 16, the Oppo Reno 2F (India), and from March 17, the Oppo F15 (India) will start receiving the stable versions of the ColorOS 11. These phones are already receiving the beta version of ColorOS 11 in various countries in Europe.

If you have an eligible Oppo device and want to update to the stable version of ColorOS 11, go to Settings > Software Update. ColorOS 11 custom skin based on Google's Android 11 operating system was first unveiled in September last year.

Sourabh Kulesh
