Oppo will bring Android 11 beta with ColorOS to its Find X2 series in June. The company announced that it will be bringing ColourOS Android 11 beta version to the (soon to be launched in India) Oppo Find X2 series. The Find X2 series includes the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and Oppo Find X2 Neo, however, it is unclear whether all the four phones or just the Find X2 and X2 Pro will be coming to the country on June 17.

Can't hold the excitement for the @Android 11 Beta 1? @OPPO ColorOS will take you on board for the chance to try out Android 11 Beta 1 soon on the #OPPOFindX2series. Stay tuned with us to be the first one to know! #Android11 pic.twitter.com/wogZdiCrtz — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) June 11, 2020

Oppo announced that it will bring Android 11 beta 1 with ColorOS on top to the Oppo Find X2 series “later this month”. While the Oppo Find X2 series will be launching in India on June 17, the company has not disclosed exactly when the Android 11 beta based ColorOS will be rolled out.

Google just announced the first beta for Android 11 for Pixel phones and seems like Oppo will be jumping on the beta bandwagon with its Oppo Find X2 series phones.

Oppo had earlier announced it will be launching its Find X2 series in India on June 17 at 4pm through an online event. It will share details of where the event will be streamed a bit closer to the date. As of now, there is no information on pricing but the Oppo Find X2 was spotted in an Amazon listing with the source code for the page hinting at a price tag of Rs. 69,990.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro: specifications

The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and come with 5G support. The two phones have triple rear cameras but in different configurations. Both feature 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find X2 packs a 4,200mAh battery while the Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a slightly larger 4,260mAh battery, but both support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging.

