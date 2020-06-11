Technology News
Oppo to Bring Android 11 Beta 1 Based ColorOS to Find X2 Series Later This Month

Oppo Find X2 series will be launched in India on June 17 through an online event starting at 4pm.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 June 2020 12:58 IST
Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro (above) have triple rear cameras

  • Oppo announced Android 11 beta based ColorOS for Find X2 series
  • It will bring the software to the phones later this month
  • Oppo Find X2 series will be launched in India on June 17

Oppo will bring Android 11 beta with ColorOS to its Find X2 series in June. The company announced that it will be bringing ColourOS Android 11 beta version to the (soon to be launched in India) Oppo Find X2 series. The Find X2 series includes the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and Oppo Find X2 Neo, however, it is unclear whether all the four phones or just the Find X2 and X2 Pro will be coming to the country on June 17.

 

 

Oppo announced that it will bring Android 11 beta 1 with ColorOS on top to the Oppo Find X2 series “later this month”. While the Oppo Find X2 series will be launching in India on June 17, the company has not disclosed exactly when the Android 11 beta based ColorOS will be rolled out.

Google just announced the first beta for Android 11 for Pixel phones and seems like Oppo will be jumping on the beta bandwagon with its Oppo Find X2 series phones.

Oppo had earlier announced it will be launching its Find X2 series in India on June 17 at 4pm through an online event. It will share details of where the event will be streamed a bit closer to the date. As of now, there is no information on pricing but the Oppo Find X2 was spotted in an Amazon listing with the source code for the page hinting at a price tag of Rs. 69,990.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro: specifications

The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and come with 5G support. The two phones have triple rear cameras but in different configurations. Both feature 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find X2 packs a 4,200mAh battery while the Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a slightly larger 4,260mAh battery, but both support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X2 Series, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
