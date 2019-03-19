Technology News

Oppo AX5s With Helio P35 SoC, 3GB of RAM Goes Official: Specifications

19 March 2019
Oppo AX5s With Helio P35 SoC, 3GB of RAM Goes Official: Specifications

Oppo AX5s is likely to be released as Oppo A5s in India

Highlights

  • Oppo AX5s is very similar to Oppo AX5, which retails as Oppo A5 in India
  • Oppo AX5s is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • The phone is being offered in Black and Red colours

Oppo AX5s is official. It is joining the AX5 in the Chinese smartphone maker's mid-range portfolio in Taiwan. Notably, the Oppo AX5 is known as Oppo A5 in various markets around the world, including India, so it is safe to assume that AX5s will debut as A5s in other countries. The Oppo AX5s is quite similar to the AX5 (Oppo A5) and the only major difference between the two models is the presence of Helio P35 SoC in the AX5s, instead of the Snapdragon 450 SoC, which is the present in AX5. Unfortunately, for now, Oppo has not detailed the Oppo AX5s price in Taiwan - though we can expect this to be revealed soon.

Oppo AX5s specifications

Carrying the model number Oppo CPH1920, the AX5s is now listed on Oppo Taiwan website. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. It runs on Android 8.1 with ColorOS 5.2 and is powered by, as we mentioned earlier, octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The Oppo AX5s will come with 4,230mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage.

On the imaging front, the phone packs a dual camera setup on the back, which houses a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens on the front as well for selfies. Among other specifications, Oppo has included 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB-OTG support.

According to the company, the smartphone will be offered in Red and Black colours.

There is no word on the pricing of the Oppo AX5s in the country, however it is likely to be around the price of Oppo AX5, which currently retails around TWD 5,300 (roughly Rs. 11,793). Although there is no official word on the launch of the phone in India. The Oppo A5S, which is likely to be a rebranded version of the AX5s, is expected to arrive in India soon.

Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
