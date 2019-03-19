Oppo AX5s is official. It is joining the AX5 in the Chinese smartphone maker's mid-range portfolio in Taiwan. Notably, the Oppo AX5 is known as Oppo A5 in various markets around the world, including India, so it is safe to assume that AX5s will debut as A5s in other countries. The Oppo AX5s is quite similar to the AX5 (Oppo A5) and the only major difference between the two models is the presence of Helio P35 SoC in the AX5s, instead of the Snapdragon 450 SoC, which is the present in AX5. Unfortunately, for now, Oppo has not detailed the Oppo AX5s price in Taiwan - though we can expect this to be revealed soon.

Oppo AX5s specifications

Carrying the model number Oppo CPH1920, the AX5s is now listed on Oppo Taiwan website. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. It runs on Android 8.1 with ColorOS 5.2 and is powered by, as we mentioned earlier, octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The Oppo AX5s will come with 4,230mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage.

On the imaging front, the phone packs a dual camera setup on the back, which houses a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens on the front as well for selfies. Among other specifications, Oppo has included 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB-OTG support.

According to the company, the smartphone will be offered in Red and Black colours.

There is no word on the pricing of the Oppo AX5s in the country, however it is likely to be around the price of Oppo AX5, which currently retails around TWD 5,300 (roughly Rs. 11,793). Although there is no official word on the launch of the phone in India. The Oppo A5S, which is likely to be a rebranded version of the AX5s, is expected to arrive in India soon.

