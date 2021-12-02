Technology News
Oppo ColorOS 12 India, Global Rollout Plan Revealed for December: Details Here

Oppo is rolling out the stable and beta versions of ColorOS 12 for smartphones in different regions.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 December 2021 17:14 IST
Oppo ColorOS 12 India, Global Rollout Plan Revealed for December: Details Here

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X2 in India will start receiving the ColorOS 12 update starting December 20

  • ColorOS 12 global update plan for December 2021 is revealed
  • Nine Oppo smartphones will receive ColorOS 12 beta update in December
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G is currently receiving ColorOS 12

Oppo has revealed the global rollout plan for its ColorOS 12, the latest version of its Android 12-based operating system, for December. The company has announced the devices that will receive beta and stable versions of ColorOS 12 this month. The stable version will be rolled out in batches, which means it may take some time for the update to reach all Oppo smartphones in the regions. The Europe rollout plan doesn't apply to carrier-exclusive models, says the company.

Oppo's ColorOS global Twitter handle announced the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update rollout schedule for December. Nine Oppo smartphones will receive the beta version of the OS this month, while seven Oppo handsets will get the stable ColorOS 12 in December.

ColorOS 12 beta update

From December 10, the ColorOS 12 beta update will roll out to Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G in India. Smartphones including Oppo Reno 6Z 5G in Thailand and Cambodia, and Oppo Reno 5 Pro in Pakistan will also start receiving the beta version.

Starting December 15, Oppo A73 5G will be getting the beta update in Saudi Arabia.

From December 28 onwards, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Marvel Edition, and Oppo A74 5G smartphones in Indonesia and Oppo A74 5G phone in India will start receiving the beta version of ColorOS 12.

ColorOS 12 stable update

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G phone is currently receiving the official version of the ColorOS 12. Smartphones including Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo Find X2 Pro, and Oppo Find X2 in India and Indonesia will start getting the stable versions of the ColorOS 12 starting December 20.

From December 22, ColorOS 12 will be released for Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition in India. Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G in India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan regions will also start receiving the stable update of ColorOS 12 from the same date. Further, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G phones in Saudi Arabia will start receiving the official version of the ColorOS 12 from December 22.

Oppo Reno 6 5G in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam will be updated to ColorOS 12 starting December 28.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
