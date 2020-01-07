Technology News
Oppo A7, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A9 2020 Listed With Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 10,000 on Amazon India

Oppo A7 is available for discounted price of Rs. 8,990 on Amazon India, and no-cost EMI of up to 3 months is offered on the phone during the sale period.

Updated: 7 January 2020 17:10 IST
Oppo A9 2020 8GB option is listed at a reduced price of Rs. 18,490

  • Oppo Reno 2Z sees a price drop of Rs. 2,000
  • Oppo A7 3GB RAM option sees a price drop of Rs. 4,000
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom sees a price cut of Rs. 10,000 on Amazon

Amazon is hosting Oppo Fantastic Days wherein it is offering discounts on deals on several phones from the manufacturer. The Oppo Fantastic Days will go on till January 10, and phones like Oppo A7, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo F11, and Oppo Reno have received price cuts. A few phones are also listed with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts as well. For instance, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is available for discounted price of Rs. 39,990 and no-cost EMI of up to 9 months is offered on the phone.

The e-commerce giant has highlighted the Oppo A7 phone, and is offering it at a low cost price of Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The last cut price of this variant was at Rs. 12,990, which means a price drop of Rs. 4,000 has been introduced. Amazon is additionally offering no-cost EMI option of up to 3 months.

During the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is available at Rs. 39,990 for its 8GB + 256GB variant, down from its launch price of Rs. 49,990. This means a price drop of Rs. 10,000 has been introduced, and the phone also gets no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months. The Oppo Reno 2Z sees a price drop of Rs. 2,000 and is listed for Rs. 25,990 with up to Rs. 2,500 extra off on exchange.

The Oppo A9 2020 8GB option is listed at a reduced price of Rs. 18,490, instead of its original price of Rs. 19,990. This means a price cut of Rs. 1,500 has been introduced on the 8GB RAM option. The 4GB RAM option is listed at its last cut price of Rs. 15,990 only, but is available with up to Rs. 2,500 extra off on exchange. The 8GB RAM option is listed with an extra Rs. 2,800 off on exchange.

Notably, the Oppo Reno 2F doesn't see a price cut but will be available with up to Rs. 2,800 extra off on exchange, while the Oppo Reno 2 is available with up to Rs. 3,000 extra off on exchange offer. Similarly, the Oppo A5 2020 gets up to Rs. 2,000 off on exchange offer, and the Oppo Reno is listed with up to Rs. 5,000 extra off on exchange. All the deals of the Oppo Fantastic Days sale can be seen on Amazon India's dedicated page.

  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Primary rear camera takes good photos
  • Good overall performance
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Bulky and awkward to use
  • Two of four rear cameras have almost no purpose
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Pricing is not competitive
Read detailed Oppo A9 2020 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
  • Good
  • Decent battery life
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Camera app can be improved
  • Video recording stabilisation needs tweaks
Read detailed Oppo Reno 2Z review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P90 (MT6779)
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1,080x2,340 pixels
  • Good
  • Smooth performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Voices on calls sound hollow
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Slightly expensive
Read detailed Oppo Reno 2 review
Display6.55-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
  • Good
  • Very good battery life
  • Looks stylish
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Display is only HD+
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Annoying spam from some apps
Read detailed Oppo A7 review
Display6.20-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Oppo A7, Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo, Oppo Fantastic Days
Tasneem Akolawala
Amazon Revs Up Auto Ambitions With In-Car TV, Alexa Integration

