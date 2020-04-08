Oppo Ace 2 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Camera Setup

Oppo Ace 2 will be launched on April 13, the company had recently announced in an official teaser on its Weibo account. Now, the company has released an official poster for the Oppo Ace 2 that reveals that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset. The poster also shows a glimpse of the Oppo Ace 2's quad rear camera setup that is housed in a circular-shaped module. In another development, the Oppo Ace 2 has been found listed on Chinese retailer JD.com, along with its images and three variants.

Oppo released the teaser poster on its official Weibo account on Wednesday. Apart from Oppo Ace 2's Oreo-shaped camera module and the Snapdragon 865 chipset, the poster also reveals the phone's 185-gram weight. The presence of Snapdragon 865 also suggests 5G support in the phone.

The Oppo Ace 2 poster shared on the company's Weibo account

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

The JD.com listing, on the other hand, shows renders of the Oppo Ace 2 that hints at two colour options – black and a shade of blue. The JD.com listing also shows the Oppo Ace 2's RAM and storage options. According to the listing, the Oppo Ace 2 might come in three variants - an 8GB + 128GB storage variant, an 8GB + 256GB option, and a top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Oppo Ace 2, earlier speculated to be called the Oppo Reno Ace 2, was also spotted on TENAA last month. The listing also showed the Oppo Ace 2 with a circular camera module, along with a hole-punch front panel.

Earlier, a 3C listing of the Oppo Ace 2 had also hinted at the phone coming with 65W fast charging support.