Oppo Ace 2 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Camera Setup

Official teaser poster of the Oppo Ace 2 reveals that it will weigh 185 grams. A Chinese retailer has also listed three variants of the Oppo Ace 2.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 8 April 2020 18:11 IST
Oppo Ace 2 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Ace 2 has been speculated to support 65W fast charging

Highlights
  • Oppo will launch the Oppo Ace 2 in China on April 13
  • A Chinese retailer listing hints at two colour options for the Oppo Ace 2
  • The phone is also expected to support 5G

Oppo Ace 2 will be launched on April 13, the company had recently announced in an official teaser on its Weibo account. Now, the company has released an official poster for the Oppo Ace 2 that reveals that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset. The poster also shows a glimpse of the Oppo Ace 2's quad rear camera setup that is housed in a circular-shaped module. In another development, the Oppo Ace 2 has been found listed on Chinese retailer JD.com, along with its images and three variants.

Oppo released the teaser poster on its official Weibo account on Wednesday. Apart from Oppo Ace 2's Oreo-shaped camera module and the Snapdragon 865 chipset, the poster also reveals the phone's 185-gram weight. The presence of Snapdragon 865 also suggests 5G support in the phone.

Oppo Ace 2 Poster Oppo Ace 2

The Oppo Ace 2 poster shared on the company's Weibo account
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

 

The JD.com listing, on the other hand, shows renders of the Oppo Ace 2 that hints at two colour options – black and a shade of blue. The JD.com listing also shows the Oppo Ace 2's RAM and storage options. According to the listing, the Oppo Ace 2 might come in three variants - an 8GB + 128GB storage variant, an 8GB + 256GB option, and a top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Oppo Ace 2, earlier speculated to be called the Oppo Reno Ace 2, was also spotted on TENAA last month. The listing also showed the Oppo Ace 2 with a circular camera module, along with a hole-punch front panel.

Earlier, a 3C listing of the Oppo Ace 2 had also hinted at the phone coming with 65W fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Ace 2, Oppo Ace 2 Launch, Snapdragon 865
Forza Street Coming to Android and iOS on May 5, Early Adopters Will Get Founder’s Pack
No Press, No Family: Space Crew Set for Launch During Pandemic

