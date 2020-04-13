Technology News
loading
Oppo Ace 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Ace 2 offers 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 April 2020 20:13 IST
Oppo Ace 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Ace 2 will go on sale in China from April 20

Highlights
  • Oppo Ace 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • The phone has a 48-megapixel main camera
  • Oppo Ace 2 packs up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Oppo Ace 2 smartphone was launched in China on Monday. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, and comes with quad rear cameras. The phone has a single hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the top left of the screen. The Oppo Ace 2 offers 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging. The phone features 5G support, and has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Ace 2 is the successor of the Oppo Reno Ace phone launched last year. The company has decided to remove the ‘Reno' branding from the successor.

Oppo Ace 2 price

The Oppo Ace 2 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 47,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 49,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It has been launched in Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey, and Fantasy Purple colour options. The phone will go on sale in China from April 20.

Oppo Ace 2 specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo Ace 2 runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1. The phone features a 6.5-inch (1080x2400 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 402ppi pixel density, and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The quad camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a last 2-megapixel monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Oppo Ace 2 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

There is a 4,000mAh battery on the Oppo Ace 2 with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, 5G SA/NSA, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port. The dimensions of the phone are at 160x75.4x8.6mm, and it weighs about 185 grams. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on board, the Oppo Ace 2 comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Oppo Ace 2

Oppo Ace 2

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Oppo Ace 2, Oppo Ace 2 Launch, Oppo Ace 2 Price, Oppo Ace 2 Specifications, Oppo
TikTok Crosses 1 Billion Installs Milestone on Google Play Store Amid Lockdown

