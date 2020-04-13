Oppo Ace 2 smartphone was launched in China on Monday. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, and comes with quad rear cameras. The phone has a single hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the top left of the screen. The Oppo Ace 2 offers 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging. The phone features 5G support, and has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Ace 2 is the successor of the Oppo Reno Ace phone launched last year. The company has decided to remove the ‘Reno' branding from the successor.

Oppo Ace 2 price

The Oppo Ace 2 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 47,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 49,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It has been launched in Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey, and Fantasy Purple colour options. The phone will go on sale in China from April 20.

Oppo Ace 2 specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo Ace 2 runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1. The phone features a 6.5-inch (1080x2400 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 402ppi pixel density, and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The quad camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a last 2-megapixel monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Oppo Ace 2 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

There is a 4,000mAh battery on the Oppo Ace 2 with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, 5G SA/NSA, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port. The dimensions of the phone are at 160x75.4x8.6mm, and it weighs about 185 grams. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on board, the Oppo Ace 2 comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.