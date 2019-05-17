Technology News

Oppo A9x With 48-Megapixel Sensor, 6.5-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A9x is up for pre-orders in China, and it packs a 4,020mAh.

By | Updated: 17 May 2019 18:26 IST
Oppo A9x With 48-Megapixel Sensor, 6.5-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A9x has been launched in China

Highlights
  • Oppo A9x is priced in China at CNY 1,999
  • The phone sports a 48-megapixel rear sensor, 4,020mAh battery
  • Oppo A9x is up for pre-order, will go on sale from May 21

Oppo A9x has now been launched in China. This new variant is only a slightly more powerful variant of the Oppo A9 that was launched last month. The phone sees an upgrade in camera with a 48-megapixel rear sensor thrown into the mix. The Oppo A9x is up for pre-order in China, and it packs a 4,020mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging, a gradient back panel design, a rear fingerprint sensor, 6GB RAM, and a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor.

Oppo A9x price

The Oppo A9x is priced in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,200) and is listed in Ice Jade White and Meteorite Black colour options. The phone is already up for pre-order through Oppo e-shop and it is slated to go on sale in China from May 21.

To recall, the Oppo A9 is priced in China at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is listed on the Oppo Shop in Mica Green, Jade White, and Fluorite Purple colour options.

Oppo A9x design, specifications

Design wise, the Oppo A9x looks identical to the Oppo A9 with a waterdrop-notch up front, a dual camera setup at the back, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a slight chin at the bottom of the display. Specification wise, the Oppo A9x runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. The phone features a 6.5-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and fifth-gen Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Oppo A9x is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

The phone sports a dual rear camera setup just like its predecessor, but the A9x is equipped with a 48-megapixel 6P lens with f/1.7 aperture, and another 5-megapixel sensor. The front camera houses a 16-megapixel sensor as well with f/2.0 aperture. Features include Portrait Mode and Colourful Mode.

The Oppo A9x packs a 4,020mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, more.

Oppo A9x

Oppo A9x

Display6.53-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4020mAh
Oppo A9x With 48-Megapixel Sensor, 6.5-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
