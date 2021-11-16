Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A95 With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A95 With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A95 has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 November 2021 18:35 IST
Oppo A95 With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A95 has launched in Rainbow Silver and Starry Black colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A95 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Oppo A95 packs 8GB RAM, offers 128GB storage
  • Oppo A95 packs a 5,000mAh battery on board

Oppo A95 has launched in Malaysia. The smartphone is an offshoot of the earlier Oppo A95 5G model that was unveiled in China in April this year. The Oppo A95 has a similar design to the 5G option, but its specifications differ. The Oppo A95 4G variant is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC whereas the Oppo A95 5G comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The 4G model packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In comparison, the Oppo A95 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Oppo A95 price, sale

The new Oppo A95 is priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has been launched in Rainbow Silver and Starry Black colour options. It is already up for grabs on the Oppo official site, Lazada, and Shopee.

Oppo A95 specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A95 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, and sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a hole-punch cutout for its front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

In the optics department, the Oppo A95 features a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.7 lens. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo A95 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone port, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and more. The smartphone measures 160.3x73.8x7.95mm, and weighs 175 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A95, Oppo A95 Price, Oppo A95 Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Moto G71 Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Related Stories

Oppo A95 With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  6. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  7. Over 15,000 Bitcoins Worth Nearly $1 Billion Just Got Transferred
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Back Goes Official
  10. OnePlus Nord N20 5G Renders, Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 SoC Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Free Public Beta Now Available for Xbox, PC Users
  2. Wearables Market in India Grew 93.8 Percent YoY in Q3 2021, Local Brands Captured a Major Share: IDC
  3. Moto G71 Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  4. Oppo A95 With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Brings Ability to Install Apps on Android TV Through Smartphones, Users Report
  6. Garena Free Fire Most Downloaded Game in October Globally, Most Installed in India: Sensor Tower
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Getting Updated With Power Consumption Optimisation, November 2021 Security Patch
  8. Barbados to Become the First Nation With a Virtual Embassy in the Metaverse
  9. ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync Support Launched in India
  10. ‘They’re Unethical’: Crypto Ads on London’s Public Transport Slammed by British Parliamentarian
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com