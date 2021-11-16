Oppo A95 has launched in Malaysia. The smartphone is an offshoot of the earlier Oppo A95 5G model that was unveiled in China in April this year. The Oppo A95 has a similar design to the 5G option, but its specifications differ. The Oppo A95 4G variant is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC whereas the Oppo A95 5G comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The 4G model packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In comparison, the Oppo A95 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Oppo A95 price, sale

The new Oppo A95 is priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has been launched in Rainbow Silver and Starry Black colour options. It is already up for grabs on the Oppo official site, Lazada, and Shopee.

Oppo A95 specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A95 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, and sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a hole-punch cutout for its front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

In the optics department, the Oppo A95 features a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.7 lens. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo A95 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone port, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and more. The smartphone measures 160.3x73.8x7.95mm, and weighs 175 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.