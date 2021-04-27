Technology News
loading
Oppo A95 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Liquid Cooling Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A95 5G comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 April 2021 14:02 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A95 5G is offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A95 5G packs a 6.43-inch AMOLED display
  • It comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • Oppo A95 5G comes with a 4,310mAh battery

Oppo A95 5G was launched on Tuesday, April 27 in China. Barring its rear camera setup and fast charging technology, the smartphone is very similar to the Oppo F19 Pro+ that was launched in India earlier this year. The rear camera module of the new Oppo phone, however, resembles the one on the Oppo A53s. The Oppo A95 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a liquid cooling technology and 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging.

Oppo A95 5G price, availability

Oppo A95 5G has been launched at a price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It will be available in Black, Gradient, and Silver colours. Oppo's official China website has a “Book Now” button, but it seems to be disabled for now. The international availability of the phone is yet to be announced.

Oppo A95 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A95 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, and sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 60Hz display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a hole-punch cutout for its front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with an ARM G57 MC3 GPU. The smartphone is offered with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which can be expanded (up to 256GB) via a microSD card.

In the optics department, the Oppo A95 5G features a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.7 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo A95 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone port, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and OTG data transfer support. The smartphone measures 160.1x73.4x7.8mm, and weighs 173 grams.

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Oppo A95 5G, Oppo A95 5G Price, Oppo A95 5G Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Oppo A53s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Paytm, CRED Launch Initiatives to Tackle Oxygen Shortages From COVID-19 Crisis
