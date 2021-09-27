Technology News
Oppo A95 4G Specifications to Include Triple Rear Cameras, Android 11, Suggest Alleged Certification Listings

Oppo A95 4G is listed on Thailand’s NBTC certification site with the model number CPH2365.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 September 2021 19:19 IST
Oppo A95 4G Specifications to Include Triple Rear Cameras, Android 11, Suggest Alleged Certification Listings

Oppo A95 4G may launch as the successor to the Oppo A94 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo A95 4G is said to run on Android 11 with Color OS 11.1 on top
  • Oppo A95 4G is listed to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo A95 4G is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery

Oppo A95 4G has bagged multiple certifications that indicates its launch could be around the corner. The upcoming Oppo smartphone was recently spotted in Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) listing with the model number CPH2365. The Oppo A95 4G handset has also reportedly received the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, which also suggested some of its specifications. The Oppo A95 handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the Oppo A94 smartphone that debuted in March this year.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted screenshots of the Oppo A95 4G's alleged NBTC and FCC certifications. The Oppo handset is said to be listed on the NBTC with the model number CPH2365. The tweet adds that the handset has also bagged Indonesia's TKDN and the China Quality Centre (CQC) certifications. The FCC listing has suggested some of the key features of the Oppo A95 4G smartphone.

As per the tipster, the certifications suggest that the Oppo A95 4G will run on Android 11 with Color OS 11.1 skin on top. It will house a triple camera setup at the back along with an LED flash. It is expected to feature a 3.5mm audio jack along with earphones in the box. The smartphone is said to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 33W fast charging.

Oppo A95 4G is expected to succeed the Oppo A94 that debuted in March this year. Features of the Oppo A95 4G are likely to be an upgrade to that of the Oppo A94.

Oppo A94 specifications

Oppo A94 runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC along with IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Oppo A94 houses a quad camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a macro shooter, and a mono sensor. For selfies, the Oppo A94 has a single 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Oppo A94 has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. 4G LTE, triple-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are the connectivity options available on the smartphone. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo A94

Oppo A94

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A95 4G, Oppo A95 4G Specifications, NBTC, Oppo, FCC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 13 ‘Unlock With Apple Watch’ Issue to Be Fixed, Third-Party Apps Currently Capped at 60Hz
Oppo A95 4G Specifications to Include Triple Rear Cameras, Android 11, Suggest Alleged Certification Listings
