Oppo A95 4G has bagged multiple certifications that indicates its launch could be around the corner. The upcoming Oppo smartphone was recently spotted in Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) listing with the model number CPH2365. The Oppo A95 4G handset has also reportedly received the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, which also suggested some of its specifications. The Oppo A95 handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the Oppo A94 smartphone that debuted in March this year.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted screenshots of the Oppo A95 4G's alleged NBTC and FCC certifications. The Oppo handset is said to be listed on the NBTC with the model number CPH2365. The tweet adds that the handset has also bagged Indonesia's TKDN and the China Quality Centre (CQC) certifications. The FCC listing has suggested some of the key features of the Oppo A95 4G smartphone.

As per the tipster, the certifications suggest that the Oppo A95 4G will run on Android 11 with Color OS 11.1 skin on top. It will house a triple camera setup at the back along with an LED flash. It is expected to feature a 3.5mm audio jack along with earphones in the box. The smartphone is said to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 33W fast charging.

Oppo A95 4G is expected to succeed the Oppo A94 that debuted in March this year. Features of the Oppo A95 4G are likely to be an upgrade to that of the Oppo A94.

Oppo A94 specifications

Oppo A94 runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC along with IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Oppo A94 houses a quad camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a macro shooter, and a mono sensor. For selfies, the Oppo A94 has a single 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Oppo A94 has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. 4G LTE, triple-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are the connectivity options available on the smartphone. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.