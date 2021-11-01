Technology News
Oppo A95 Live Photos Surface Online, 4G Variant Tipped to Launch in November in Southeast Asia

Oppo A95 4G was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site with model number CPH2365.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 November 2021 15:56 IST
Oppo A95 Live Photos Surface Online, 4G Variant Tipped to Launch in November in Southeast Asia

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Sudhanshu1414

Oppo A95 is likely to arrive in Glowing Starry Black and Rainbow Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A95 may come in two colour options
  • Oppo A95 said to have a punch-hole display
  • Oppo A95 is expected to have a triple camera setup at the rear

Oppo A95, the purported handset from the Chinese smartphone maker has been in rumours for quite a while now. Now, a new leak suggests that the 4G handset will be launched in Southeast Asian markets in November. Ahead of the official announcement from Oppo, live images and colour options of the handset have surfaced online. The new A-series smartphone is said to be available in two colour options and could feature a triple camera setup at the rear. Recently, the handset was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number CPH2365. Oppo A95 is likely to arrive as a successor to the Oppo A94 that debuted in March this year.

Known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted some renders of Oppo A95 (4G variant) and shared that the smartphone will be heading to Southeast Asian markets this month. In the live images, Oppo A95 is seen with a hole-punch display and a vertical triple camera module on the back. The volume buttons are seen on the left spine of the phone. According to the tipster, Oppo A95 4G will come in Glowing Starry Black and Rainbow Silver colour options.

Since there's no official confirmation from Oppo yet, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Oppo A95 was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site with model number CPH2365. The listing suggested that the handset could run on Android 11 and be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset. Oppo A95 is also said to have 8GB RAM and a maximum clock speed of 2.02GHz.

Oppo A95 reportedly bagged many certifications including the likes of NBTC, FCC, Indonesia's TKDN, and China Quality Centre (CQC). Also, past leaks suggested that Oppo A95 may run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It is said to have a 3.5mm audio jack along with earphones bundled in the box. The smartphone is also tipped to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 33W fast charging.

Oppo A95 4G, Oppo A95 4G Specifications, Oppo A95 4G features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A95 Live Photos Surface Online, 4G Variant Tipped to Launch in November in Southeast Asia
