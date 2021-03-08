Technology News
loading

Oppo A94 With AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications

Oppo A94 price details are yet to be revealed, though the phone is already listed on the Oppo UAE site.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 March 2021 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A94 With AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo UAE

Oppo A94 features a single selfie camera unlike the Oppo A93 that included two cameras at the front

Highlights
  • Oppo A94 comes as the successor to the Oppo A93
  • The new Oppo phone comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant
  • Oppo A94 features a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back

Oppo A94 has launched as the successor to the Oppo A93 that debuted last year in October. The new Oppo phone comes with the same MediaTek Helio P95 SoC and a 20:9 AMOLED display that both were available on the last year's model. It also features quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, just like the Oppo A93. However, the Oppo A94 comes with a range of camera feature enhancements and a slightly bigger 4,310mAh battery. The smartphone also runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Oppo A94 price, availability

Oppo A94 price is yet to be revealed. However, the phone is currently listed on the Oppo UAE site with detailed specifications. Tipster Evan Blass earlier this month claimed that the latest Oppo phone was in the works with codename Oppo “Darwin”, and it would arrive as the Oppo Reno 5F in Asia, Oppo F19 in India, and the Oppo A94 in Europe. The same model was also said to receive a 5G variant that is in development as Oppo “Elsa” and that could launch as the Oppo A94 5G or Oppo F19 Pro.

In terms of availability, the Oppo UAE site doesn't provide any concrete details. Blass, however, had mentioned that the Oppo A94 would arrive later this month — after the debut of the Oppo Find X3-series launch that is set for March 11.

The Oppo A94 is listed on the company's site in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options.

Oppo A94 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A94 runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also supports 135Hz touch sampling rate in Normal model and 180Hz in Game mode. Under the hood, the Oppo A94 has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95, along with IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes a wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture as well as a macro shooter and a mono sensor — both with an f/2.4 lens. Oppo hasn't revealed the exact megapixel count of the secondary cameras. However, Blass suggested that the ultra-wide-angle shooter could include an 8-megapixel sensor, while the macro and mono camera units may carry a 2-megapixel sensor each.

On the part of selfies and video chats, the Oppo A94 has a single 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It is paired with an f/2.4 lens. This is unlike the Oppo A93 that included a dual selfie camera setup.

The Oppo A94 has 128GB of onboard storage as standard, along with a microSD card slot for expansion. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, triple-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A94

Oppo A94

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A94 price, Oppo A94 specifications, Oppo A94, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cuts on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE (2020), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, More
Oppo A94 With AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, More
  2. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  3. Justice League Snyder Cut India Pricing, Release Time Announced
  4. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  5. OnePlus The Final Horizon Sale Brings Discounts on Power Bank, TWS Earphones
  6. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  7. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Surface on Retailer Listing
  9. Jio Reportedly Developing Low-Cost Laptop ‘JioBook’ With 4G LTE Support
  10. Oppo A94 With AMOLED Display, 30W Fast Charging Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G10 Power Key Specifications and Renders Teased Ahead of Launch on Tuesday, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Oppo A94 With AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  3. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cuts on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE (2020), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, More
  4. Ola Electric Plans to Make Vehicles Every 2 Seconds at World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory in Tamil Nadu
  5. Watch Dogs: Legion Online Multiplayer Delayed for PC, Again — This Time Indefinitely
  6. NFTs: What Are They and How Can You Create Them?
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut India Pricing, Release Time Announced
  8. Google Chrome Update Release Cycle to Be Sped Up to Four Weeks
  9. Apple Issues Clarification Over Default Music Service Feature for iOS 14.5 Beta
  10. OnePlus The Final Horizon Sale Brings Discounts on OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Buds in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com